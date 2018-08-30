The Best Kids’ Shoes For Back-To-School 2018
We’ve shopped the best kids’ shoes for fall 2018 and we’ve found 12 chic styles for children of all ages
Though it may be tough to say goodbye to the carefree days of summer, you can be sure that your kiddos will be excited to shop for back-to-school shoes! We’ve shopped the best kids’ shoes for fall 2018 and we’ve found 12 chic styles for children of all ages and style sensibilities!
12 Best Kids’ Shoes For Fall
-
Charlotte Olympia Incy Work It! Animal Kingdom Trainer
Charlotte Olympia Incy Work It! Animal Kingdom Trainer, $295, charlotteolympia.com
-
Boden Leather Lace Up Boot
Boden Leather Lace Up Boots, $90, bodenusa.com
-
Artemis Design Co. Children’s Kilim Loafers
Artemis Design Co. Children’s Kilim Loafers, $218, artemisdesignco.com
-
Converse Chuck Taylor All Star High Top
Converse Chuck Taylor All Star High Top, $45, converse.com
-
KEDS Kickstart Herringbone
KEDS Kickstart Herringbone in Gold, $39.95, keds.com
-
Vans Sk8-Hi
Vans Sk8-Hi from Kids Foot Locker in Lavender Lustre/Black, $65, kidsfootlocker.com
-
Sperry Pearl Blush Saltwater Boot
Sperry Pearl Blush Saltwater Boot, $65-70, sperry.com
-
Florsheim Navigator Plain Toe Oxford, Jr.
Florsheim Navigator Plain Toe Oxford, Jr. in Mushroom Suede, $60, florsheim.com
-
Nina Kids Jacqi Shoe
Nina Kids Jacqi Shoe, $49.99, ninashoes.com
-
Western Chief Kids’ Digital Camo LED Rain Boots
Western Chief Kids’ Digital Camo LED Rain Boots in Navy, $40, westernchief.com
-
PLAE Nat Shoe
PLAE Nat Shoe in Siltstone, $64.95 at plae.co
-
Frey Girl's Ellen Western
Frey Girl’s Ellen Western Boots, $68, thefryecompany.com