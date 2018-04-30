The 7 Best Diaper Pails of 2018
Our selective guide to the seven cleanest, odorless, and overall best diaper pails on the market right now! Complete your baby’s nursery with one of these and you’ll never look back!
Diaper pails are a necessity for any nursery! Rather than throwing out each and every dirty diaper into the dumpster outside, simply use one of these seven pails that have proven to keep odors trapped and homes feeling fresh and clean! Plus, these are so easy to use and assemble, it’ll make every parent’s life so much easier.
Baby Trend Champ Deluxe
This odorless diaper pail is extra easy to use and can hold up to 30 diapers at a time! No assembly is required at all and you’re set up to keep all of your baby’s messes in one smell-free place! $34.99, amazon.com
Diaper Dekor Classic Pail
The Diaper Dekor Classic holds up to 45 newborn baby diapers before having to emptied! Plus, after your baby is out of diapers, you can use it as a trash can. All you have to do is pop out the diaper insert! $29.99, diaperdekor.com
Munchkin STEP Diaper Pail
Proven #1 in odor control, the STEP diaper pail has a self-sealing system that locks in all the odors and contains a lavender scented baking soda puck for extra freshness! Also, for every purchase of a pail, Munchkin will plant a tree. $65, munchkin.com
Playtex Diaper Genie Complete Assembled Diaper Pail
As Playtex’s most advanced diaper disposal system, this pail features a foot pedal for easy use, built-in antimicrobial protection, and can hold up to 38 diapers at a time! Plus, it comes with a refill cartridge that can hold up to 270 diapers! $37.49, amazon.com
Safety 1st Easy Saver Diaper Pail
Safety 1st believes parenting should have fewer worries and more joyful moments. Their Easy Saver pail features an easy, one-hand use, standard plastic bags to avoid costly refills, and includes one deodorizer disc to keep everything smelling fresh in your home! $22.67, walmart.com
Tommee Tippee Simplee Diaper Pail
The Tommee Tippee Simplee Pail is the ultimate diaper pail for your nursery. It features a multi-layer film and smart seal, a pre-loaded cartridge, an antibacterial ingredient to kill germs, can hold up to 18 diapers at one time, and is of course ultra chic! $32.99, tommeetippee.us
Ubbi Steel Diaper Pail
This diaper pail is made of powder-coated steel to achieve maximum odor control. It features rubber seals that are strategically designed to lock in odors and a sliding lid that minimizes air disruption, keeping the smell inside the pail. $69.99, amazon.com