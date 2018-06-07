The 2018 Blackboard Awards For Teachers
The 15 Blackboard Awards honorees reflect the best in city education at every grade level and in every sector (public, private, charter, and parochial)
On Monday, June 4, the 2018 Blackboard Awards For Teachers, presented by New York Family, honored 15 of the city’s finest teachers in a special ceremony at the New York Institute of Technology (NYIT). John Hurley, the publisher of New York Family, Jonathan Moore, the president of Family Media, and Mia Weber, the executive editor of New York Family hosted the event. The event was sponsored in part by Manhattan Media, New York Family, NYIT, Smart City Kids, the United Federation of Teachers, and TF Cornerstone.
The Blackboard Awards honor excellence in local education in all sectors (public, private, charter, and parochial), and all grade levels (nursery through high school). The annual schools and principals’ ceremony is in the fall, and the annual teachers’ ceremony is in the spring. Parents are welcome and encouraged to nominate their beloved schools and educators, and we typically hear from several thousand local families in the course of the year. We also have a board of advisors made up of experts in local education who make recommendations as well.
And the 2018 Blackboard Awards for Teachers Honorees are:
Katy Andermanis-Vonapartis
St. Joseph’s School-Yorkville
Jillian Aquila
Girls Prep Lower East Side Elementary Charter School
Jeffrey Bradley
ABC Merricat’s Castle School
Hope Friend
Isaac Newton Middle School for Mathand Science
Raina Gilchrist
Avenues: The World School
Deborah Loscalzo
Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Academy
Ronie L. Mataquel
John Bowne High School
Michael Mullen
East Side Middle School
Kristen Parness
Bronx High School of Science
Brian Pew
Stephen T. Mather Building Arts & Craftsmanship High School
Cesar Elias Sanchez
KIPP: Washington Heights Middle School
Lucas Schildknecht
Ecole Internationale de New York
Perri Lawrie Tyson
Arts & Letters
Michael Veve
The Center School
Grace Yang
BASIS Independent Manhattan
