New York Family Camp Fairs The Blackboard Awards New York Baby Show
New York Family Magazine
    • New York Family Magazine

    • The 2018 Blackboard Awards For Teachers

    The 15 Blackboard Awards honorees reflect the best in city education at every grade level and in every sector (public, private, charter, and parochial)

     By New York Family

    BBA Honoree icon

    On Monday, June 4, the 2018 Blackboard Awards For Teachers, presented by New York Family, honored 15 of the city’s finest teachers in a special ceremony at the New York Institute of Technology (NYIT). John Hurley, the publisher of New York Family, Jonathan Moore, the president of Family Media, and Mia Weber, the executive editor of New York Family hosted the event. The event was sponsored in part by Manhattan Media, New York Family, NYIT, Smart City Kids, the United Federation of Teachers, and TF Cornerstone.

    The Blackboard Awards honor excellence in local education in all sectors (public, private, charter, and parochial), and all grade levels (nursery through high school). The annual schools and principals’ ceremony is in the fall, and the annual teachers’ ceremony is in the spring. Parents are welcome and encouraged to nominate their beloved schools and educators, and we typically hear from several thousand local families in the course of the year. We also have a board of advisors made up of experts in local education who make recommendations as well.

    And the 2018 Blackboard Awards for Teachers Honorees are:

    Katy Andermanis-Vonapartis
    St. Joseph’s School-Yorkville

    Jillian Aquila
    Girls Prep Lower East Side Elementary Charter School

    Jeffrey Bradley
    ABC Merricat’s Castle School

    Hope Friend
    Isaac Newton Middle School for Mathand Science

    Raina Gilchrist
    Avenues: The World School

    Deborah Loscalzo
    Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Academy

    Ronie L. Mataquel
    John Bowne High School

    Michael Mullen
    East Side Middle School

    Kristen Parness
    Bronx High School of Science

    Brian Pew
    Stephen T. Mather Building Arts & Craftsmanship High School

    Cesar Elias Sanchez
    KIPP: Washington Heights Middle School

    Lucas Schildknecht
    Ecole Internationale de New York

    Perri Lawrie Tyson
    Arts & Letters

    Michael Veve
    The Center School

    Grace Yang
    BASIS Independent Manhattan

    Photo by Daniel S. Burnstein

    To learn more about the Blackboard Awards, visit blackboardawards.com!

    Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

    See More Related Articles