The 15 Blackboard Awards honorees reflect the best in city education at every grade level and in every sector (public, private, charter, and parochial)

On Monday, June 4, the 2018 Blackboard Awards For Teachers, presented by New York Family, honored 15 of the city’s finest teachers in a special ceremony at the New York Institute of Technology (NYIT). John Hurley, the publisher of New York Family, Jonathan Moore, the president of Family Media, and Mia Weber, the executive editor of New York Family hosted the event. The event was sponsored in part by Manhattan Media, New York Family, NYIT, Smart City Kids, the United Federation of Teachers, and TF Cornerstone.

The Blackboard Awards honor excellence in local education in all sectors (public, private, charter, and parochial), and all grade levels (nursery through high school). The annual schools and principals’ ceremony is in the fall, and the annual teachers’ ceremony is in the spring. Parents are welcome and encouraged to nominate their beloved schools and educators, and we typically hear from several thousand local families in the course of the year. We also have a board of advisors made up of experts in local education who make recommendations as well.

And the 2018 Blackboard Awards for Teachers Honorees are:

Katy Andermanis-Vonapartis

St. Joseph’s School-Yorkville

Jillian Aquila

Girls Prep Lower East Side Elementary Charter School

Jeffrey Bradley

ABC Merricat’s Castle School

Hope Friend

Isaac Newton Middle School for Mathand Science

Raina Gilchrist

Avenues: The World School

Deborah Loscalzo

Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Academy

Ronie L. Mataquel

John Bowne High School

Michael Mullen

East Side Middle School

Kristen Parness

Bronx High School of Science

Brian Pew

Stephen T. Mather Building Arts & Craftsmanship High School

Cesar Elias Sanchez

KIPP: Washington Heights Middle School

Lucas Schildknecht

Ecole Internationale de New York

Perri Lawrie Tyson

Arts & Letters

Michael Veve

The Center School

Grace Yang

BASIS Independent Manhattan

To learn more about the Blackboard Awards, visit blackboardawards.com!