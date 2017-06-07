The 2017 Blackboard Awards For Teachers
The 15 honorees reflect the best in city education at every grade level and in every sector (public, private, charter, and parochial)
On Tuesday, June 6, the 2016 Blackboard Awards For Teachers, presented by New York Family, honored 15 of the city’s finest teachers in a special ceremony at the New York Institute of Technology (NYIT). Elizabeth Willen, editor-in-chief, the Hechinger Report was the co-host, along with John Hurley, the publisher of New York Family, and Jonathan Moore, the president of Family Media. The event was sponsored in part by DK Publishing, the Hechinger Report, Manhattan Media, New York Family, NYIT, Smart City Kids, the United Federation of Teachers, and the Yorkville Youth Athletic Association.
The Blackboard Awards honor excellence in local education in all sectors (public, private, charter, and parochial), and all grade levels (nursery through high school). The annual schools and principals’ ceremony is in the fall, and the annual teachers’ ceremony is in the spring. Parents are welcome and encouraged to nominate their beloved schools and educators, and we typically hear from several thousand local families in the course of the year. We also have a board of advisors made up of experts in local education who make recommendations as well.
And the 2017 Blackboard Awards for Teachers Honorees are:
Patrick Catalano
MESA Charter High School
Stephanie DeJoy
Lolly’s Early Learning Center
Inna Djaniants
P.S. 20 – Anna Silver School
Alex Hopman
P.S. 183
Michael Hubbs
New Dorp High School
Susie Li
P.S. 126 – Manhattan Academy of Technology
Linda Maleh
The Shefa School
Aubrey Miller
P.S. 3 – Charrette School
Neris Roldan
P.S. 171 – Patrick Henry Preparatory School
Dennis Rosario
John Ericsson Middle School 126 – Magnet School for Environmental Engineering
Kaitlyn Ryan
Fannie Lou Hamer Middle School
Vincent Sagona
Professional Children’s School
Patrice Saunders
Village Academy Middle School
Kimberly Schwab
Speyer Legacy School
Zach Terrell
The Geneva School of Manhattan
To learn more about the Blackboard Awards, visit blackboardawards.com!
