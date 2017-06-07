New York Family Magazine
    • The 2017 Blackboard Awards For Teachers

    The 15 honorees reflect the best in city education at every grade level and in every sector (public, private, charter, and parochial)

     By New York Family

    On Tuesday, June 6, the 2016 Blackboard Awards For Teachers, presented by New York Family, honored 15 of the city’s finest teachers in a special ceremony at the New York Institute of Technology (NYIT). Elizabeth Willen, editor-in-chief, the Hechinger Report was the co-host, along with John Hurley, the publisher of New York Family, and Jonathan Moore, the president of Family Media. The event was sponsored in part by DK Publishing, the Hechinger Report, Manhattan Media, New York Family, NYIT, Smart City Kids, the United Federation of Teachers, and the Yorkville Youth Athletic Association.

    The Blackboard Awards honor excellence in local education in all sectors (public, private, charter, and parochial), and all grade levels (nursery through high school). The annual schools and principals’ ceremony is in the fall, and the annual teachers’ ceremony is in the spring. Parents are welcome and encouraged to nominate their beloved schools and educators, and we typically hear from several thousand local families in the course of the year. We also have a board of advisors made up of experts in local education who make recommendations as well.

    And the 2017 Blackboard Awards for Teachers Honorees are:

    Patrick Catalano
    MESA Charter High School

    Stephanie DeJoy
    Lolly’s Early Learning Center

    Inna Djaniants
    P.S. 20 – Anna Silver School

    Alex Hopman
    P.S. 183

    Michael Hubbs
    New Dorp High School

    Susie Li
    P.S. 126 – Manhattan Academy of Technology

    Linda Maleh
    The Shefa School

    Aubrey Miller
    P.S. 3 – Charrette School

    Neris Roldan
    P.S. 171 – Patrick Henry Preparatory School

    Dennis Rosario
    John Ericsson Middle School 126 – Magnet School for Environmental Engineering

    Kaitlyn Ryan
    Fannie Lou Hamer Middle School

    Vincent Sagona
    Professional Children’s School

    Patrice Saunders
    Village Academy Middle School

    Kimberly Schwab
    Speyer Legacy School

    Zach Terrell
    The Geneva School of Manhattan

    To learn more about the Blackboard Awards, visit blackboardawards.com!

