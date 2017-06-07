On Tuesday, June 6, the 2016 Blackboard Awards For Teachers, presented by New York Family, honored 15 of the city’s finest teachers in a special ceremony at the New York Institute of Technology (NYIT). Elizabeth Willen, editor-in-chief, the Hechinger Report was the co-host, along with John Hurley, the publisher of New York Family, and Jonathan Moore, the president of Family Media. The event was sponsored in part by DK Publishing, the Hechinger Report, Manhattan Media, New York Family, NYIT, Smart City Kids, the United Federation of Teachers, and the Yorkville Youth Athletic Association.

The Blackboard Awards honor excellence in local education in all sectors (public, private, charter, and parochial), and all grade levels (nursery through high school). The annual schools and principals’ ceremony is in the fall, and the annual teachers’ ceremony is in the spring. Parents are welcome and encouraged to nominate their beloved schools and educators, and we typically hear from several thousand local families in the course of the year. We also have a board of advisors made up of experts in local education who make recommendations as well.

And the 2017 Blackboard Awards for Teachers Honorees are:

Patrick Catalano

MESA Charter High School

Stephanie DeJoy

Lolly’s Early Learning Center

Inna Djaniants

P.S. 20 – Anna Silver School

Alex Hopman

P.S. 183

Michael Hubbs

New Dorp High School

Susie Li

P.S. 126 – Manhattan Academy of Technology

Linda Maleh

The Shefa School

Aubrey Miller

P.S. 3 – Charrette School

Neris Roldan

P.S. 171 – Patrick Henry Preparatory School

Dennis Rosario

John Ericsson Middle School 126 – Magnet School for Environmental Engineering

Kaitlyn Ryan

Fannie Lou Hamer Middle School

Vincent Sagona

Professional Children’s School

Patrice Saunders

Village Academy Middle School

Kimberly Schwab

Speyer Legacy School

Zach Terrell

The Geneva School of Manhattan

To learn more about the Blackboard Awards, visit blackboardawards.com!

