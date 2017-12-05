On Monday, December 4, the 2017-2018 Blackboard Awards for Schools and Principals, presented by New York Family, honored 15 of the city’s finest schools and principals in a special ceremony at the New York Institute of Technology (NYIT). Jackie Made, a multimedia editor and staff writer for The Hechinger Report, was the co-host, along with Jonathan Moore, president of Family Media, and Mia Weber, the executive editor of New York Family. The event was sponsored in part by Bright Kids, DK, NYIT, and the Yorkville Youth Athletic Association. Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer and New York City Comptroller Scott M. Stringer were both on-hand to each present an Award.

The Blackboard Awards honor excellence in local education in all sectors (public, private, charter, and parochial), and all grade levels (nursery through high school). The annual schools and principals’ ceremony is in the winter, and the annual teachers’ ceremony in the spring. Parents are welcome and encouraged to nominate their beloved schools and educators, and we typically hear from several thousand local families in the course of the year. We also have a board of advisors, experts in local education, who make recommendations as well (in fact, with the 2018 Blackboard Awards for Teachers coming up next, we would especially welcome nominations for wonderful teachers right now).



And the 2017-2018 Blackboard Awards for Schools & Principals Honorees are:

Brooklyn Urban Garden Charter School (BUGS)

Executive Director & Co-Founder: Susan Tenner

Founding Principal: Linda Rosenbury

Columbus Pre-School

Principal: Julie Kandall

Dr. Richard Izquierdo Health & Science Charter School

Principal: Richard Burke

East Side Elementary School – PS 267

Principal: Medea McEvoy

The Eubie Blake School – PS 25

Principal Anita M. Coley

High School for Environmental Studies

Principal: Amber Najmi-Shadid

Institute for Health Professions at Cambria Heights

Principal: Gareth Robinson

The Lower Lab School – PS 77

Principal: Sandra G. Miller

The Neighborhood School – PS 363

Principal: Dyanthe Spielberg

Nord Anglia International School New York

Principal: Craig Halsall

Our Lady of Pompeii School

Principal: Sr. Diane Mastroianni, ASCJ

Reece School

Executive Director: Dr. Duncan Lester

Saint Saviour High School

Principal: Dr. Paula McKeown

The Studio School

Principal: Janet C. Rotter

Yorkville Community School – PS 151

Principal: Samantha Kaplan