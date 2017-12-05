New York Family Magazine
    • New York Family Magazine

    • The 2017-2018 Blackboard Awards For Schools & Principals

    The 15 Blackboard Award honorees reflect the best in city education at every grade level and in every sector (public, private, charter, and parochial)

    Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint This Post
     By New York Family

    On Monday, December 4, the 2017-2018 Blackboard Awards for Schools and Principals, presented by New York Family, honored 15 of the city’s finest schools and principals in a special ceremony at the New York Institute of Technology (NYIT). Jackie Made, a multimedia editor and staff writer for The Hechinger Report, was the co-host, along with Jonathan Moore, president of Family Media, and Mia Weber, the executive editor of New York Family. The event was sponsored in part by Bright KidsDK, NYIT, and the Yorkville Youth Athletic Association. Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer and New York City Comptroller Scott M. Stringer were both on-hand to each present an Award.

    The Blackboard Awards honor excellence in local education in all sectors (public, private, charter, and parochial), and all grade levels (nursery through high school). The annual schools and principals’ ceremony is in the winter, and the annual teachers’ ceremony in the spring. Parents are welcome and encouraged to nominate their beloved schools and educators, and we typically hear from several thousand local families in the course of the year. We also have a board of advisors, experts in local education, who make recommendations as well (in fact, with the 2018 Blackboard Awards for Teachers coming up next, we would especially welcome nominations for wonderful teachers right now).

    And the 2017-2018 Blackboard Awards for Schools & Principals Honorees are:

    Brooklyn Urban Garden Charter School (BUGS)
    Executive Director & Co-Founder: Susan Tenner
    Founding Principal: Linda Rosenbury

    Columbus Pre-School
    Principal: Julie Kandall

    Dr. Richard Izquierdo Health & Science Charter School
    Principal: Richard Burke

    East Side Elementary School – PS 267
    Principal: Medea McEvoy

    The Eubie Blake School – PS 25
    Principal Anita M. Coley

    High School for Environmental Studies
    Principal: Amber Najmi-Shadid

    Institute for Health Professions at Cambria Heights
    Principal: Gareth Robinson

    The Lower Lab School – PS 77
    Principal: Sandra G. Miller

    The Neighborhood School – PS 363
    Principal: Dyanthe Spielberg

    Nord Anglia International School New York
    Principal: Craig Halsall

    Our Lady of Pompeii School
    Principal: Sr. Diane Mastroianni, ASCJ

    Reece School
    Executive Director: Dr. Duncan Lester

    Saint Saviour High School
    Principal: Dr. Paula McKeown

    The Studio School
    Principal: Janet C. Rotter

    Yorkville Community School – PS 151
    Principal: Samantha Kaplan

    Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint This Post

    See More Related Articles

    • Current Issue

      Current Issue

    • New York Family Guides

      New York Family Guides