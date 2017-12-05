The 2017-2018 Blackboard Awards For Schools & Principals
The 15 Blackboard Award honorees reflect the best in city education at every grade level and in every sector (public, private, charter, and parochial)
On Monday, December 4, the 2017-2018 Blackboard Awards for Schools and Principals, presented by New York Family, honored 15 of the city’s finest schools and principals in a special ceremony at the New York Institute of Technology (NYIT). Jackie Made, a multimedia editor and staff writer for The Hechinger Report, was the co-host, along with Jonathan Moore, president of Family Media, and Mia Weber, the executive editor of New York Family. The event was sponsored in part by Bright Kids, DK, NYIT, and the Yorkville Youth Athletic Association. Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer and New York City Comptroller Scott M. Stringer were both on-hand to each present an Award.
The Blackboard Awards honor excellence in local education in all sectors (public, private, charter, and parochial), and all grade levels (nursery through high school). The annual schools and principals’ ceremony is in the winter, and the annual teachers’ ceremony in the spring. Parents are welcome and encouraged to nominate their beloved schools and educators, and we typically hear from several thousand local families in the course of the year. We also have a board of advisors, experts in local education, who make recommendations as well (in fact, with the 2018 Blackboard Awards for Teachers coming up next, we would especially welcome nominations for wonderful teachers right now).
And the 2017-2018 Blackboard Awards for Schools & Principals Honorees are:
Brooklyn Urban Garden Charter School (BUGS)
Executive Director & Co-Founder: Susan Tenner
Founding Principal: Linda Rosenbury
Columbus Pre-School
Principal: Julie Kandall
Dr. Richard Izquierdo Health & Science Charter School
Principal: Richard Burke
East Side Elementary School – PS 267
Principal: Medea McEvoy
The Eubie Blake School – PS 25
Principal Anita M. Coley
High School for Environmental Studies
Principal: Amber Najmi-Shadid
Institute for Health Professions at Cambria Heights
Principal: Gareth Robinson
The Lower Lab School – PS 77
Principal: Sandra G. Miller
The Neighborhood School – PS 363
Principal: Dyanthe Spielberg
Nord Anglia International School New York
Principal: Craig Halsall
Our Lady of Pompeii School
Principal: Sr. Diane Mastroianni, ASCJ
Reece School
Executive Director: Dr. Duncan Lester
Saint Saviour High School
Principal: Dr. Paula McKeown
The Studio School
Principal: Janet C. Rotter
Yorkville Community School – PS 151
Principal: Samantha Kaplan