The 20 Best Baby Monitors Of 2018

Monbaby

This award-winning monitor snaps right onto any article of your baby’s clothing exactly like a button. With this unique form, it allows parents to trace breathing movements, body position, and fall detection! Plus, parents can pick and choose the alerts they want to receive. Not to mention, there’s a Monbaby app where all of the info is stored in case parents want to go back and track their child’s sleep! $99.99, monbaby.com