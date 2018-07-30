The 20 Best Baby Monitors Of 2018
Every nursery needs a high-quality baby monitor to ensure comfort and safety, so take your pick from the 20 best monitors on the market right now!
Choosing the right monitor is an essential step in the baby registry and nursery design process–after all, monitors are key in helping new parents keep their baby safe. To help expectant and new parents navigate the exciting and burgeoning market of high-tech baby gear, we’ve picked our top 20 baby monitors of the year. From sleek designs and futuristic features to time-tested brands and classic models, we’ve got you covered. There’s a baby monitor for every parent’s style!
Our Guide to 2018’s 20 Best Baby Monitors:
Angelcare Deluxe Movement & Sound Baby Monitor
This award-winning device combines a high-tech sound monitor with an under-the-mattress Movement Sensor Pad, giving parents real-time updates of their little one as they sleep (or don’t sleep!) through the night. With an 820-foot range and eight channels to ensure clarity, you’ll be able to hear every little thing happening in the baby’s room! target.com
Babysense Video Baby Monitor
This high-tech baby monitor makes it super easy to keep watch of your baby and make sure they’re feeling safe. Some of their coolest features include Two Way Talk Back Communication that allows you to comfort your baby with the sound of your voice, auto infrared night vision, room temperature monitoring, sound-activated LED indicators, and so much more! $76.99, amazon.com
Beaba Minicall Audio Baby Monitor
This baby monitor features a 1,000-foot range so you can use it anywhere in the house! Plus, it’s shock resistant and water resistant, so there’s nothing keeping you from looking over your little one! In addition to these features, it has an integrated long-life battery that lasts up to 25 hours. $59.99, buybuybaby.com
iBaby M6S Digital Video Monitor
With 1080P HD video resolution, a free IOS and Android app, 24/7 monitoring, and an installation time of 60 seconds or less, this monitor is known for making parents’ lives way easier! Plus, the app comes with free parenting educational stories to make this time a little better for everyone! $109.97, amazon.com
Infant Optics DXR-8 Video Baby Monitor
This monitor features interchangeable lens technology that allows you to customize camera performance and to choose the most suitable focal length and viewing angle for any room or environment. Plus, it includes invisible IR night vision, alarm function, two-way talk, and so much more! $165.99, amazon.com
Lollipop Smart Baby Monitor
This uniquely designed monitor is constructed of baby-safe silicone with an infrared LED for night vision, 4x digital zoom, and a high-quality lens! Plus, setting up Lollipop is so easy, you can attach to crib or the wall or stand it up on a flat surface. Other high-tech features include two-way audio, data history, sharing capabilities, and so much more! $52.99, amazon.com
Motorola Digital Video Baby Monitor
This wireless video baby monitor has two-way audio features, a large color screen, remote pan, tilt, and zoom, and infrared night vision! Plus, it has multiple camera viewing with picture-in-picture, so you can add cameras to different locations around your house to keep an eye your baby no matter which room they roam to! $92.63, amazon.com
Monbaby
This award-winning monitor snaps right onto any article of your baby’s clothing exactly like a button. With this unique form, it allows parents to trace breathing movements, body position, and fall detection! Plus, parents can pick and choose the alerts they want to receive. Not to mention, there’s a Monbaby app where all of the info is stored in case parents want to go back and track their child’s sleep! $99.99, monbaby.com
Nanit Smart Baby Monitor
Keep track of your little one with HD live streaming, unparalleled night vision, and zooming capabilities. And even if WiFi isn’t working, Nanit powers through and works over your bad internet connection. Plus, you can receive notifications through the app and track your baby’s sound, motion, temperature, and even the humidity of your baby’s nursery. $279.01, amazon.com
Netgear Arlo Baby Monitor
This super cute and high-tech monitor lets you view live or recorded videos in excellent detail from anywhere in the world! Plus, it features two-way wireless talk, advanced night vision, instant smart alerts straight to parents’ phones, and smart nursery features! And it works with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and Google Assistant so that it can fit right into any home! $199.50, amazon.com
Nest Cam IQ Indoor
This state-of-the-art camera has the processing power to tell a person apart from a thing and even recognizes faces! In addition, it has a 4K sensor with HDR and intelligent imaging, a powerful speaker, and invisible infrared LEDs that evenly illuminate the entire room! On top of all that, it’s sleek and looks SO cool, what could be better? $299, nest.com
Owlet Smart Sock 2 Baby Monitor
The Smart Sock comfortably wraps around the baby’s foot and connects to a base station up to 100 feet away and tracks the baby’s heart rate and oxygen levels as they sleep. The base that the sock connects to glows green letting parents know that everything is okay, but will use lights, sounds, or smart phone notifications in case of something else. $299, amazon.com
Philips Avent SCD630 Digital Video Baby Monitor
With FHSS technology, this monitor ensures a secured private connection to your baby! Plus, it is wall mountable, has infrared night vision, includes a talk-back feature, and a voice activation mode! $152.72, amazon.com
Project Nursery 5’’ HD Baby Monitor System with Mini Monitor
This is the world’s smallest audio and video Mini Monitor that allows you to walk around the house while always keeping an eye on the little one! It features a best-in-class battery life, user-friendly interface, and has remote pan, tilt, and zoom capabilities! So, even though it’s tiny, it still gets the job done perfectly for parents! $199.99, potterybarnkids.com
Raybaby
Track your baby’s sleep and breathing (even when swaddled) with this high-tech baby monitor! There is no contact and no batteries to ensure safety and HD video with night vision and two-way audio capabilities! Plus, it features an intelligent app that assists in sleep training! $229, raybaby.us
Safety 1st HD Baby Monitor
This one-of-a-kind monitor uses less Wi-Fi so you can see crystal clear video without all the buffering! Plus, it features a 130-degree angle, 5x digital zoom, two-way talk, and a 12-hour battery life! And you can customize alerts to the level of your child’s movements or sounds! $199.99, amazon.com
Samsung SafeVIEW Baby Monitoring System
This high-quality monitor features an HD color LCD display, remote control pan, tilt, and zoom, a built-in light, two-way talk, and has a pure digital signal up to 900 feet! Oh, and it is expandable up to four cameras, so you can keep track of baby no matter which room they’re in! $219.99, samsung.com
Summer Infant In View 2.0 Color Video Monitor
The In View 2.0 features a camera with a soft glow light to help soothe your baby, a remote camera zoom, sound-activated LED lights, adjustable volume and brightness controls, and so much more. Plus, once your little one starts to grow and wander from room to room, you can add more cameras to this expandable system! $99.99, summerinfant.com
Totokan Baby Monitor
This completely portable baby monitor connects directly to your smartphone even without WiFi connection, allowing you to worry less about your little one and just enjoy life and the cute moments of your little ones! Plus, it’s completely water- and drop-resistant, so you can even take it outdoors! $209, totokan.com
Vtech Vm4261 Baby Monitor
With this 170-degree wide-angle lens including pan and tilt capabilities, you can keep track of your little one’s every move! Plus, it features a two-way talk back intercom and a 4.3-inch color LCD screen, so you can be there for your child even from a room away! $126.68, walmart.com