11 Thanksgiving Tablescapes You’ll Want To Steal From Pinterest This Year
Setting the table is almost as important is filling it with your Thanksgiving feast…almost.
Simple Blue and White Thanksgiving Table Setting
This table setting will bring calm and joy to your dining space with the cool blue table cloth, white and gold napkins, and cotton centerpieces. This is the perfect setting for the mild-mannered host/hostess.
Photo: thezoereport.com
Simple Gold and White Thanksgiving Table Setting
This easy table setting can be put together in no time. All you'll need are white or gold napkins, a white table cloth with a gold or burlap overlay, and a simple plant centerpiece. With the little time it'll take to prepare this, you'll have more time to prepare other things, like the turkey, for your guests.
Photo: acceleratedbaby.blogspot.com
Outdoor-Themed Thanksgiving Table Setting
For the more rustic, nature loving host/hostess, try this outdoor-themed table setting. Try to stick to a color scheme of earth tones, brown, green, and tan. Make sure to include a big centerpiece of leaves and other plants.
Photo: Pizzazzerie.com
French Country Farmhouse Thanksgiving Table Setting
This French Country Farmhouse table setting truly sticks to the seasonal theme for this holiday. Include numerous pumpkins of all shapes and sizes and a blue and white color scheme.
Photo: Peoniesandorangeblossoms.blogspot.com
Elegant Thanksgiving Table Setting
For a small elegant setting, look to this table setting for inspiration. Don't forget to include rose gold themed candle holders and chargers with a delicately placed centerpiece that runs throughout the entire table.
Photo: elledecor.com
Autumn-Themed Thanksgiving Centerpiece
To truly embrace the seasonal spirit, include an autumn-themed centerpiece. Don't forget to have a orange, yellow, and brown color scheme with pine cone to accessorize. Beautiful orange leaves that compliment the color scheme are a definite plus.
Photo: ana-rosa.tumblr.com
White Pumpkin Candle Holder Centerpieces
To shake things up a little, ditch the regular candle holders as centerpieces and use white pumpkin candle holders. They will go with almost any theme and brighten up the table setting a little. There is no better way to celebrate Thanksgiving while also prepping for the holiday (and snow-filled) season than with white pumpkins.
Photo: bhg.com
Rustic Thanksgiving Table Setting
For a table setting that reminds you of grandma's down south cooking, try this rustic look. Try a centerpiece that includes candles of all colors and seasonal vegetables and fruits of all shapes and sizes. Finish the table with decorative china that brings out the turkey day spirit.
Photo: bystephanielynn.com
White Pumpkin Centerpiece
Try a single white pumpkin centerpiece to really show off to the family. Stuff the pumpkin with all kinds of pine cones, flowers, and other things to make the room smell like pure joy. Add painted leaves as a bonus.
Photo: Homesthetics.net
Minimalist Thanksgiving Table Setting
For the minimal host/hostess try this minimalist approach. Use lantern candle holders as centerpieces. Compliment the lanterns with pine cones or anything else spread generously around the table. Finish it off with white, or any preferable color, plates, napkins, and table cloths.
Photo: homestoriesatoz.com
Chic Thanksgiving Table Setting
Spice up Thanksgiving with this chic table setting. Include an all cream color scheme and a small singular colored centerpiece. Accessorize the table with colorful napkins and napkin holders.
Photo: LivingwithLandyn.com