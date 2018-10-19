Amp Up Your Thanksgiving Football Party With These Ideas
Thanksgiving is always a fun way to bring the family together. Why not go the extra mile and plan a Thanksgiving football party that everyone will enjoy?
Thanksgiving is all about two things: Food and football! While everyone is stuffing their faces with mashed potatoes and turkey, they’re also tuning in to some of the biggest rivalries in the game! It’s a day where the family gives thanks while also rooting against one another (always in a lovingly way of course!). Why not go the extra mile this year and plan a Thanksgiving football party that everyone will enjoy?! After all, it is the little things that matter!
Football Brownie Bites
How fun are these?! Brownies are a great way to offset the Turkey slumber that’s sure to ensue after dinner. This is a quick 20-30 minute recipe that you can whip up at any point in your busy party day!
DIY Football Helmet Stirrers
These DIY Football Helmet Stirrers will be a great surprise for guests when you’re serving up that first drink of the night. You can also switch up the colors, so you could make a set for each of the two opposing teams for some friendly competition!
Harvest Popcorn
This tasty treat is bound to be a hit with adults and kids alike. It has a little bit of everything—a hint of savory, and a lot of sweet! This recipe includes a helpful DIY guide on how to make your own caramel, and if you want to go a little further with it, you can even get customizable M&M’s to match your favorite team’s colors!
Penalty Napkins
This is a fun and affordable way to honor the game—penalty napkins! Purchase bright yellow napkins from your local party retailer for a fun way to stay in the Thanksgiving football spirit.
Football Cinnamon Roll Cookies
Sorry, we just can’t get over these kitschy football-shaped foods and we bet your guests won’t be able to, either! Who doesn’t love cinnamon rolls? Bring this classic back to your Thanksgiving football party and they’re sure to be a hit.
DIY Football Table Runner
A creative table runner is the perfect way to decorate the delicious dinner you worked hard to make. This table runner is easy to customize, especially for those who are crafty!
Game Day Decorations
Set up your snack table with some football plays and a DIY goal post! These are cool and easy to make decorations that will complement your wide array of football-shaped snacks.
Use Team-Specific Kitchenware!
Dress up your Thanksgiving football party with your favorite team’s colors/kitchenware! These are easy to find on the internet and are an affordable way of bringing more game day spirit to the party.
Jalapeno Popper Dip
Listen, who doesn’t love a good jalapeno popper dip? This flavorful dip is sure to go fast at your next football party. It’s a great dish for guests who want a more savory snack while they wait for the main course to come out. It packs the flavor of a jalapeno, but not the heat.