Thanksgiving is all about two things: Food and football! While everyone is stuffing their faces with mashed potatoes and turkey, they’re also tuning in to some of the biggest rivalries in the game! It’s a day where the family gives thanks while also rooting against one another (always in a lovingly way of course!). Why not go the extra mile this year and plan a Thanksgiving football party that everyone will enjoy?! After all, it is the little things that matter!