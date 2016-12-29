Thanks to Netflix, Parents Can Ring In The New Year with the Family Whenever They Want

Netflix helps little party animals celebrate the New Year early so they can get to bed on time.

Parents, are you wondering how to get your little ones to bed early on New Year’s Eve? Netflix has returned with its ingenious solution: countdown videos for kids!

Thanks to Netflix, the countdown to the New Year can begin any time you want. That means you can control when the clock strikes midnight! So, if your little ones want to fight sleep to stay up all night, but you want them to go to bed, just click on one of these videos.

So, how does it work? Families can type “countdown” in the Netflix search box, and then select one of Netflix’s 10 New Year’s Eve countdown videos to show their little party animals at any time on New Year’s Eve. When the video starts to play, young revelers will think that they are moments away from midnight. Ingenious!

And don’t feel too bad if you think this is a terrible trick. King Julien says, “It’s midnight somewhere!”

The countdown videos showcases different stars from “Chasing Cameron,” “All Hail King Julien,” “Word Party,” “Beat Bugs,” “Skylanders Academy,” “Fuller House,” “Puffin Rock,” “Luna Petunia,” “Project Mc²,” and “Trollhunters.” With a runtime of about three to four minutes, the festive, animated videos are just long enough for young party animals to feel like they had a celebratory blast!

Now, parents can have their own celebration when the real countdown begins. Happy New Year!