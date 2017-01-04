testsearchpost

Show your little ones that coding is cool! Coders of all abilities can stop by the coding club and explore... [more]
Express yourself! The Jefferson Market Library is hosting a workshop for young artists with fanciful imaginations who love to express... [more]
For a month, the entire lower level of the museum will be transformed in to a construction paradise! Featuring over... [more]
Introduce your children to Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics! The Battery Park City Library is hosting a STEAM Night... [more]
Here’s your chance to see a Broadway show for half the price! Beginning on January 5th, families can save a... [more]
Introduce the family to opera this holiday season! The Met has adapted Mozart’s The Magic Flute, meaning families will view... [more]
Paris’ Théâtre du Phare will make its U.S. debut with its production of “Oh Boy!” this Friday at The Duke... [more]
Celebrate Three Kings Day at El Museo del Barrio during its annual Three Kings Day Parade. There will be music,... [more]
Get ready to experience Montreal’s Les Parfaits Inconnus at Symphony Space this Saturday! Live music accompanies this circus troupe’s act... [more]
Dispose of your Christmas tree the eco-friendly way during the Parks Department’s MulchFest 2017. You can drop off your tree... [more]
All ages will be entranced by “The Sleeping Beauty” Ballet at the Master Theater in Brooklyn. This production presented by... [more]
Are you looking for a community to help guide your child's spiritual formation? The dynamic Religious Education program at All... [more]
Starting this Friday, visitors to the American Museum of Natural History can see a cast of one of the largest... [more]
Walk through a butterfly wonderland at the American Museum of Natural History this winter. This annual exhibit features a myriad... [more]
Bring the whole family to Brookfield Place to enjoy a holiday light installation called "Luminaries." This lantern light show was... [more]
The holidays are almost here and the New York Historical Society is celebrating! From late October through late February, the... [more]
Calling all Taylor Swift fans: A Taylor Swift museum exhibit is coming to New York City! If you missed the first... [more]