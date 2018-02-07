Team USA-Worthy Swag In Honor Of The Winter Olympics
The 2018 Winter Olympics kick off on February 9! Gear up with family-friendly picks worthy of America’s Olympians
Who's excited for the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea? The Games officially start on February 9, and to help you and your family get into the sporty spirit, we've rounded up some great picks for the whole fam that are all fit for an Olympian! Bundle up, have fun, and shop on!
2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Official Mascot Dolls
2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Official Mascot 6″ (16 cm) Dolls Bandabi & Suhorang Bag Charm (Pack of 2), $47, amazon.com
Infant Navy/White/Gray Team USA Starflake Skiier Bodysuit Set
Infant Navy/White/Gray Team USA Three-Pack Starflake Skiier Bodysuit Set, $29.99, teamusashop.com
Ralph Lauren Team USA Polo Bear Sweatshirt
Ralph Lauren Team USA Polo Bear Sweatshir, $125, ralphlauren.com
Tory Sport Quilted Puffer Booties
Tory Sport Quilted Puffer Bootie, $24, goop.com
Ralph Lauren Team USA Ceremony Suede Boot
Ralph Lauren Team USA Ceremony Suede Boot, $995, ralphlauren.com
The North Face Girls' IC Full Zip Hoodie
The North Face Girls’ IC Full Zip Hoodie, $65, thenorthface.com
Infant Blue/Red Team USA Trapper Knit Hat and Mittens Set
Infant Blue/Red Team USA Trapper Knit Hat and Mittens Set, $17.99, teamusashop.com
Brown Team USA 15" Plush Bear
Brown Team USA 15″ Plush Bear, $89.99, teamusashop.com
Hestra Moon Mitten
Hestra Moon Mitten, $79.95, backcountry.com
Kiel James Patrick American Adventurer Watch
Kiel James Patrick American Adventurer Watch, $198, kieljamespatrick.com