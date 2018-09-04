City Parks Foundation Offers Free Sports Programs For Kids

Do you want your kids to play golf on the weekends or learn how to relax through yoga? Look no further! This fall, City Parks Foundation is kicking off its sports programs created for young people and seniors interested in healthy and active lifestyles. The program will provide free training in golf, track and field, street hockey, yoga, and fitness walking to youth and seniors in NYC’s neighborhood parks. Registration for all programs is now open online and in person at each park site.

Lessons in Golf, presented by Foundation LACOSTE and The First Tee NYC, will make it fun for boys and girls aged 6 and over to learn the fundamentals of the sport. The lessons will also help youth develop self-esteem, discipline, and sportsmanship. The program will take place at the Junior Golf Center Annex in Flushing, Queens and the Junior Golf Center in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn.



Lessons in Track & Field, presented in partnership with New York Road Runners and the Randall’s Island Park Alliance, will give New York City kids the chance to learn the basics of the sport, from hurdles and relay races to long jump, shot put, and javelin throw. The lessons will incorporate a variety of track and field activities, and will be held in Brooklyn and Queens.

Lessons in Street Hockey, presented by the New York Islanders, will teach students the essential hockey skills such as stickhandling, passing, and shooting, as well as the core life skills such as safety, teamwork, and sportsmanship. The free program will be held once per week in Brooklyn and Queens.

The Senior Fitness program, presented in partnership with New York Road Runners, will be held in 17 neighborhood parks across NYC, giving the elderly the opportunity to participate in free tennis lessons, yoga, and fitness walking. All equipment is provided.

Register for these sports programs online at CityParksFoundation.org!