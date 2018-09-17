How to Talk—And Dress—Like A Pirate
On September 19, the world will be celebrating Talk Like A Pirate Day. Don’t worry—if you haven’t done your holiday shopping yet, we’ve got you covered!
After consulting multiple trend-setters in the pirate world, we picked 16 outfits and accessories that will make your little pirates jump on board and sail the fashion seas with confidence.
Superism Island Vacation T-Shirt
To help little pirates remember where they are sailing to.
Superism Island Vacation T-Shirt, $28, shop.superism.co.
Nununu Skull Robot Pants
To make every pirate say “Arrr!”
Nununu Skull Robot Pants, $55, nununuworld.com.
Janie and Jack Striped Bow Dress
To help pirate ladies catch the breeze when they are away at sea.
Janie and Jack Striped Bow Dress, $44, janieandjack.com.
Disney Jack Sparrow Accessory Set
To escape from the Royal Navy.
Disney Jack Sparrow Accessory Set, $20, shopdisney.com.
Dr. Martens Junior Glitter Boots
To be on top in any weather.
Dr. Martens Junior Glitter Boots, $60, www.drmartens.com.
Redbubble Crabe Extra Notebook
To write down the details of future conquests.
Redbubble Crabe Extra Notebook, $12, www.redbubble.com.
Coach Sharky Leather Sticker
To learn about the dangers of the sea.
Coach Sharky Leather Sticker, $10, www.coach.com.
The Knot Shop Personalized Toddler Backpack
To keep the loot close.
The Knot Shop Personalized Toddler Backpack, $27, theknot.com.
The Company Store Pirate Slumber Bag
To be prepared for outdoor missions.
The Company Store Pirate Slumber Bag, $159, thecompanystore.com.
Bed Bath & Beyond Pirate Umbrella
To keep little pirates dry.
Bed Bath & Beyond Pirate Umbrella, $16, bedbathandbeyond.com.
Party City Pirate Hat With Braids
To turn your little Will Turner into Jack Sparrow.
Party City Pirate Hat With Braids, $20, www.partycity.com.
Little Giants | Giant Shorties Big Plate of Fish Dad Hat
To protect little pirates from the burning sun.
Little Giants | Giant Shorties Big Plate of Fish Dad Hat, $20, wearelittlegiants.com.
Hatley Red Splash Jacket
To be ready for adventures, come rain or come shine.
Hatley Red Splash Jacket, $59, www.hatley.com.
Mini Rodini Wild Duck Puff Jacket
To make friends with wild ducks.
Mini Rodini Wild Duck Puff Jacket, $179, minirodini.com.
Haus of JR Clayton Biker Denim
To be dressed to impress—and then go looking for treasures whenever needed.
Haus of JR Clayton Biker Denim, $70, www.hausofjr.com.
Maisonette Striped Tee
To keep little pirates warm during their evening outings.
Maisonette Striped Tee, $62, maisonette.com.