Support Local Kid-preneurs at the Muyu Market

There is no age limit to becoming an entrepreneur these days. Long gone are the days of setting up a lemonade stand on the block, selling toys at a garage sale, or shoveling the neighbors driveway for a quick buck. Today, kids venture way beyond the lemonade stand and are defying the “your only a kid” stereotype. Some of the most inventive and business savvy kid-preneurs (kid entrepreneurs) are moguls in the making whose hustle and perseverance succeeds even that of some adults. Many young business owners are thriving across NYC, and they have to start small to make it big!

Come out and support local kid-preneurs across New York City as they set up shop at the New York Hall of Science as part of the Mama’s Summer Countdown; an annual event that brings local summer resources to Queens locals. Hosted by the Muya Market, an organization that provides a foundation of entrepreneurial traits in children by allowing them the opportunity to sell in a live market environment, over 25 mini entrepreneurs will be selling their hand-crafted goods at a pop-up shop on February 12.

There will be a myriad of items sold by kids between the ages of 5 and 13, including homemade slime, bracelets, greeting cards, dog mints and more. Items will be sold ranging from $1-$150. While having fun selling products, children learn about basic business practices such as: designing products, inventory, pricing, branding, marketing, sales, and customer service.

Get your kids interested in the world of business through this event! Kids are encouraged to think outside of the box at a young age, and this event will influence your kids and teach them about success through entrepreneurship. There is no such thing as a dumb idea, and some of the most important innovations in the last century were created by entrepreneurs like Steve Jobs, who started Apple in his basement. So remember, the next time your child comes to you with an idea, listen because it could be a million-dollar business idea.

Bring your family to the New York Hall of Science on Sunday, February 12 from 10am-2pm. Entry is free with museum admission!

To find out more about Kids Entrepreneur Market 2017, visit their web site.