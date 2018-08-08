Support Breastfeeding In Style
Breastfeeding is finally legal in all 50 states! But August has officially been National Breastfeeding Month since 2011, even though it took seven years for the law to catch up. To show your continued support for the normalization of breastfeeding, here are some pendants, pins, pots, and socks that are sure to make you smile!
The Inclusive Boob Pin
Show your support for all different types of boobs with there inclusive pins! You can also find bags, cards, and sketches by the same illustrator—Sophie White—here.
The Boob Necklace
Either in gold or in silver, these handmade pendants are as delicate as they are powerful. Click here to get your own.
The Boob Ring
In a similar artistic vein as the necklace, this ring is simple and dainty, but still makes a statement!
The Boob Coasters
These minimalistic and inclusive boob coasters are sure to catch your guests’ eye!
The Mommy Pin
This pin, appropriately titled “The Milk Maker,” is the perfect accessory for your bag this August!
The Boob Brooch
Same aesthetic, but in brooch form!
The Boob Pot
Imagine how cute a succulent would look like in this pot! Or basil. Or chives. Or any other herb you can keep on your kitchen windowsill.
Another Boob Pot
Here is another boob pot made in the same Brooklyn studio. This one is also ready to house your windowsill herb garden.
The Boob Socks
These socks just exude happiness.
The Boob Tote Bag
One-up everyone who wears the New Yorker tote bag with this boob one!
The Boob Burp Cloth
Quite possibly the most appropriate product on here: A boob burp cloth!
The Boob Pillow
You can put this boob pillow on the couch (next to your coffee table adorned with the boob pot).