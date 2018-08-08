New York Family Camp Fairs The Blackboard Awards New York Baby Show
New York Family Magazine
    • New York Family Magazine

    • Support Breastfeeding In Style

    By Jana Cholakovska

    Breastfeeding is finally legal in all 50 states! But August has officially been National Breastfeeding Month since 2011, even though it took seven years for the law to catch up. To show your continued support for the normalization of breastfeeding, here are some pendants, pins, pots, and socks that are sure to make you smile!  

    Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

    View in long form View as Slider

    See More Related Articles