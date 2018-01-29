Great Gear For Super Bowl LII
Whether your family is rooting for the Eagles or the Patriots, we’ve got you covered with fun Super Bowl LII swag
Super Bowl LII is right around the corner on February 4, 2018! Sadly neither the Jets nor the Giants made it to the big game this year, but there’s still plenty of fun to be had watching the game. Whether you’re cheering on the Philadelphia Eagles or the New England Patriots, here’s all the Super Bowl swag you need to celebrate in style.Interested in stories like this? Sign up here for our eNewsletter New York Family Weekly Scoop
Infant Philadelphia Eagles WinCraft Three-Piece Gift Set
Infant Philadelphia Eagles WinCraft Three-Piece Gift Set, $39.99, nflshop.com
Toddler New England Patriots New Era Navy Cozy Cutie Cuffed Knit Hat
Toddler New England Patriots New Era Navy Cozy Cutie Cuffed Knit Hat, $17.99, nflshop.com
Party City Super Bowl Tableware Kit
Party City Super Bowl Tableware Kit for 8 Guests, $11.99, partycity.com
Old Navy Football-Graphic 4-Piece Sleep Set for Toddler & Baby
Old Navy Football-Graphic 4-Piece Sleep Set for Toddler & Baby, $22.97, oldnavy.gap.com
Junk Food Clothing Patriots Kickoff Crew
Junk Food Clothing Patriots Kickoff Crew, $35, junkfoodclothing.com
Junk Food Clothing Eagles Touchdown Tee
Junk Food Clothing Eagles Touchdown Tee, $27.50, junkfoodclothing.com
Land of Nod Football Full-Queen Quilt
Land of Nod Football Full-Queen Quilt, $179, landofnod.com
Stella McCartney Hubert Helmet Printed Puffer Jacket, Black
Stella McCartney Hubert Helmet Printed Puffer Jacket, Black, from Maisonette, $90, maisonette.com
Vineyard Vines New England Patriots Tie
Vineyard Vines New England Patriots Tie, $85, vineyardvines.com
Vineyard Vines Philadelphia Eagles Canvas Club Belt
Vineyard Vines Philadelphia Eagles Canvas Club Belt, $49.50, vineyardvines.com