Summer Style for Sisters
One NYC mom-of-two rounds up sweet warm-weather style picks that are perfect for sisters
Get ready, get set and go with these sizzling warm-weather style selections for sisters! It’s double the fun. You’ll be Instagram-ready with these adorable picks for sister summer fun under the sun!
9 Summer Style Picks We Love for Sisters
-
Fin Fun Maui Splash Mermaid Tail
Fin Fun Maui Splash Mermaid Tail, $54 and Mermaid Sea Wave Bikini Top, $24.95-29.95
-
-
Limeapple Shine Rash Guard Set
Limeapple Shine Rash Guard Set, $40, us.limeapple.com
-
Vineyard Vines Girls Original Patchwork Design Dress
Vineyard Vines Girls Original Patchwork Design Dress, $69.50, vineyardvines.com
-
bling2O Goggles
bling2O Sugar Rush Gummy Bear Goggle, $22.95, and Breakfast at the Pool Goggle, $22.95
-
Lily Pulitzer Girls Aleene Romper,
Lily Pulitzer Girls Aleene Romper, $48, lillypulitzer.com
-
Big Mouth Inc Pool Floats
Sweet Penny Candy Lil Float, $14.99, and Sprinkles of Fun Lil’ Float, $14.99, bigmouthinc.com
-
Sunshine Glitter Seastar Sparkle SPF50+
Seastar Sparkle SPF50+ Party Cake With Rainbow Glitter, $18.95, sunshineglitter.com
-
Sunshine Glitter Totally Fun After Sun
Totally Fun After Sun, $12.95, sunshineglitter.com