10 Great Sports Camps For Kids
10 summer sport camps that will keep your kids active all season long!
Not many years ago, the best way for a young athlete in NYC to get a solid summer sports camp experience was to attend a sleepaway camp outside of the city. Not anymore! In today’s robust youth sports scene, NYC is home to a wide array of summer sports day camps for kids of every age and skill level. Here are some great choices for this summer. As with other sought-after programs, spots are filling up quickly, so don’t wait!
Aaron Finkel is the Founder of New York Sports Connection. Learn more at newyorksportsconnection.com!Interested in stories like this? Sign up here for our eNewsletter New York Family Sports
-
Columbia Sports Camps
Not only do attendees of Columbia University’s Little Lions Day Camp (co-ed ages 6-12) get to enjoy the school’s historic campus in Morningside Heights, but they also have access to its top-notch athletic facilities. Little Lions is a kid-centered, fun-based camp that aims to keep kids physically and creatively active with a combination of classic PE games, backyard favorites, sports, arts and crafts, and special surprises run by a highly trained, eclectic staff. For older kids, Columbia also has 17 specialized sport-specific camps run by Division I coaches and Columbia student athletes. perec.columbia.edu
-
Downtown Giants
A mainstay of the Lower Manhattan youth sports scene since 2006, Downtown Giants runs two football camps for players ages 7-17. The June camp at the Battery Park fields focuses on flag football with drills, skills, and games. A July camp, held at Chelsea Waterside field, adds some tackle football drills to its flag football lineup. Whether your child is looking to get better for the fall flag or tackle football seasons or is just looking for a fun time, both camps will meet your needs. Highly skilled and energetic DTG coaches run both weeklong camps. downtowngiants.com
-
Dutch Total Soccer
For budding soccer stars, Dutch Total Soccer is running a series of camps that offer instructional training and game play. Camps are held at Aviator Sports in Brooklyn and are for boys and girls ages 5-15 (camp for players ages 5-7 are half-days). All camps are geared to help players progress through team play and age-appropriate individual skill development and to challenge them mentally, all in a fun camp experience. A low staff-to-camper ratio means all participants will have the benefits of a personalized training environment. dts-ny.com
-
Grapplin' Gorillas
Grapplin’ Gorillas is one of the few youth wrestling programs in New York City, but its summer camp is about more than grappling and takedowns. In fact, it’s all about movement. In addition to teaching wrestling fundamentals, the camp incorporates non-wrestling games, dance, and yoga into each day’s activities. Wrestling groups are created by both age and skill. The camp is open to boys and girls ages 4-13 and takes place at The Center at West Park on West 86th Street in Manhattan. Outdoor activities such as nuke ‘em kickball and capture the flag are played in Central Park. grapplingorillas.com
-
Kids in Sports
Kids in Sports summer camps are filled with the sports and activities kids love, including baseball, basketball, floor hockey, football, lacrosse, soccer, and volleyball. Cooperative games emphasizing the importance of teamwork and sportsmanship are a staple of all camps and all ages. Camps always feature a low ratio of coaches to campers. Younger campers also participate in arts and crafts, story time, and other free-play activities. Choose from indoor camp in Manhattan (ages 2.5-6) and outdoors on Randall’s Island (ages 4-8 with transportation included). ues.kidsinsports.com
-
Kids in the Game
Kids in the Game runs weekly camps for kids ages 4-14 in Park Slope, the Upper West and East Sides, Inwood, and Riverdale. Camp counselors include current and former college athletes, teachers, and fitness coaches to ensure kids get the most fulfilling and enriching experience possible. Activities include sports, arts and crafts, zumba, and swimming. Offsite field trips have included visits to NY Yankees/Mets games, the Bronx Zoo, LEGOLAND, and area museums. kidsinthegame.com
-
Mo' Motion
Mo’ Motion offers several exciting summer camp options, including its full-day Camp Motion Hoop & Travel (boys grades 4-8), Multi-Sport (co-ed grades K-6), Overtime (co-ed grades 5 and up), and its Camp Motion Hoops half-day camp (co-ed grades k-4 in the mornings and grades 5-10 in afternoon sessions). The camps provide targeted basketball training, top-level instruction, games, and exercise as well as visits to other parks, ping-pong tournaments, bowling, and boxing. Camps are held outdoors in Riverside Park and indoors at the Brearley Field house on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. momotion.com
-
PGA Golf Camp
Just a short drive to the Dunwoodie Golf Course in Yonkers offers beginner to intermediate golfers (ages 8-14) the opportunity to participate in a four-day PGA Junior Golf Camp. There are four sessions running from July 9 to August 23. Each day includes three hours of hands-on instruction led by certified PGA professionals who focus on developing golf skills (full swing, short game, rules, and etiquette) while keeping the experience fun and engaging with games and activities. Half-day camps are designed to inspire new golfers and further the development of those playing at an intermediate level. Campers are always grouped by age and playing level. Students will also receive on-course playing time. pgajuniorgolfcamps.com
-
PSG Academy NY
Given their belief that the US has many talented soccer players with promising futures, PSG NY works to provide those players with high-quality practices led by certified and experienced coaches from countries that built world champions. As such, PSG Academy’s NY summer camps offer training similar to top European academies with emphasis on technical work, small-sided game, and scrimmages. In addition to NYC camps on Randall’s Island and in Brooklyn, PSG also holds camps in New Rochelle and the Hamptons. Coaches provide players with personal evaluations on technical and physical skills at the beginning and the end of each week. www.psgacademyny.com
-
Riverside Parks
Taking advantage of the scenic fields and courts in Riverside Park between 96th and 11oth Streets, the Riverside Parks Conservancy offers a weekly low-cost, high-quality sports camp experience for children ages 4 to 14. Sport choices include baseball (run by Kids of Summer), basketball, soccer (run by the Carlos Oliveira Soccer Academy), tennis (Riverside Clay Tennis Association), flag football, and multi sport. The camps run from June 4-August 24. riversideparknyc.org