Summer Fun Guide: Destination Playgrounds In NYC

Printers Park Playground

The Bronx, Hoe Avenue between Aldus Street and East 165th Street



Why we love it: Here children can burn off some energy while taking in some history. After getting a $1 million face-lift several years ago, this play area was transformed into an imaginative playground that is sure to keep the kids engaged for hours. Paying homage to Richard March Hoe, the inventor of the “lightning press” who used to live on this land, the playground features a jungle gym that resembles a life-size rotary printing press with graduated steps that are reminiscent of the printing press’ cylinders and white climbing blocks that symbolize rolls of paper. To boot, there’s a lettered panel with spelling games. If the little ones still have energy, there’s also a sandbox. When the sun is blazing, kids can cool down at the spray shower. The playground is outfitted with sustainable design elements, including runoff water from the spray shower being used for the planting beds, recycled material that was used to build parts of the play area, and trees that were chosen because of their ability to absorb storm water and spray shower runoff.



Photo by nycparks.gov