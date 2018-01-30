Summer Camp 2018: Sleepaway Camps

YMCA Camp Jewell

The culture of Camp Jewell is centered on the people. They work on cultivating long-term friendships and do so by incorporating some amazing elements to the camp. A few to mention are the Thunder-dome, the Giant Slide, and the Rope Swing. The traditional sleepaway camps here instill a sense of independence that children don’t usually have or appreciate. Here, campers become part of a larger community, building self-confidence and other skills learned throughout the summer. For younger campers ages 7-9 are offered 2-week camp options and campers ages 10-14 are offered 2- and 4-week camp options. The Senior Village is for those in the oldest category to start their journey in the multi-summer leadership development program. campjewell.org

