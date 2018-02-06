Summer Camp 2018: Best Day Camps Outside The City
Our big guide to the best day camps for kids outside the city for summer 2018
Looking for a great day camp program close to home but still outside of the city? Check out the slideshow below for our big guide to the best day camps in NYC’s surrounding area!Interested in stories like this? Sign up here for our eNewsletter New York Family Camps
To see our guide to the best day camps in NYC, click HERE!
To see our guide to the best sleepaway camps, click HERE!
-
92Y
The 92Y has various camps and campgrounds that offer all sorts of experiences to every camper. From gymnastics to dance to adventure camp to summer art programs, your child can pick whatever their heart desires. The 92Y has been around for over 140 years and its mission is to change lives and empower the younger community while also having tons of fun each summer. 92y.org
-
Badger Day Camp
Badger Day Camp is an ACA-accredited, service driven camp providing door-to-door supervised transportation, daily hot lunch, towel and swimsuit laundering service, superior counselor to camper ratio, flexible scheduling and a wide variety of summer activities including swimming, nature programs, arts & crafts, music, sports, drama programs, and lots more! It is located in Larchmont, NY, and strives to encourage campers, ages 3-12, to accept new challenges and have positive attitudes. badgersportsclub.com
-
Breezemont Day Camp
Breezemont is located on an expansive 18-acre property surrounded by nothing but pure nature and all its offerings. With state of the art facilities and a beautiful lake, this camp offers a variety of sports, arts, and aquatic activities that will keep your child busy and having a great time all summer long. Not only will they have a blast, but they'll walk away with new skills, new friendships, and an improved self-image.
-
Buckley Country Day Camp
Buckley Day Camp offers families a connection-focused program where each camper ends his/her time at camp feeling more connected to one another, their staff and the overall camp community. Their program is one aspect that makes Buckley unique. Their elective-based program allows campers to choose what they experience at camp. From sports to arts to sciences, we offer options that fulfill the interests of all campers. Located in Roslyn, NY in Nassau County (just 19 miles from New York City!), Buckley is committed to enriching the lives of children through their three guiding principles of Knowledge, Friendship and Fun. buckleycamp.com/
-
Camp Ramaquois
Everything at Camp Ramaquois revolves around one word: Fun! Located in Pomona, NY, Ramaquois strives for a safe, unique environment that forges friendships and leadership opportunities. With seven activity periods each day ranging from graphic design to hockey, campers get a chance to learn new skills as well as brush up on old ones. The water activities program boasts a 5-acre lake equipped with a water trampoline, as well as eight pools, and over 60 Red Cross-certified lifeguards. ramaquois.com
-
-
Centercourt Athletic Club
Located in New Jersey, Centercourt Athletics Club offers campers ages 3-11, the opportunity to spend action-packed summer days on the grounds of the Northeast’s premier tennis and sports facility. It is the ideal setting for children to grow and learn, while enjoying days filled with tennis, swimming, and other fun activities at this tennis camp. centercourtclub.com
-
Challenge Camps
Let your child’s imagination soar at Challenge Camp’s picturesque 18-acre campus in Rye, NY. Activities are drawn from the worlds of technology, sports, math and science, history, gaming, arts and crafts, photography, and performing arts — from computers, robots and architecture to fashion design, music, cooking and more. challengecamps.com
-
Coleman Country Day Camp
Coleman Country Day Camp, serving campers ages 3-13, makes it their mission to develop campers’ courage, self-reliance, commitment, compassion, sportsmanship, perseverance, resilience, and determination. Through athletics, aquatics, adventure, arts, and circus activities, the Coleman family encourages children to dream big every day, while taking advantage of their unparalleled facilities. colemancountry.com
-
Corbins Crusaders
For active adventures including go-karts, zip-lines, waterslides, rock climbing, ropes courses, and gaga, kids ages 4-14 can sign up for Corbin’s Crusaders. In addition to their unique offerings, the summer camp hosts more traditional sports like baseball, basketball, soccer, tennis, lacrosse, golf, and swimming. Located on a 10-acre property in New City, New York—about 25 minutes from Manhattan—Corbin’s includes door-to-door counselor-monitored bus service and a mostly year-round staff of seasoned professionals. corbinscrusaders.com
-
Crestwood Country Day Camp
Offering more than just an experience that's fun and safe, Crestwood County Day Camp offers children ages 2 to 11 a traditional outdoor summer camp experience. Activities include aquatics, athletics, arts, and adventure. crestwoodcountryday.com
-
Day Camp In The Park
This summer day camp, located on a 500+ acre nature preserve on the in Harriman State Park in Rockland County, offers sports, arts, nature activities, games, water activities, and special events to campers ages 4-15. Located just 30 minutes away from New York City, this is a “camper’s paradise.” daycampinthepark.com
-
Deer Mountain Day Camp
Deer Mountain offers a transformative setting that is as beautiful as it is well appointed. Smart, authentic leadership and experienced staff create an environment where kids ages 3 to 15 feel comfortable to be who they are. Expert instructors create engaging, high quality programs so kids develop real skills. Parents choose Deer Mountain because of their experience; kids love us because of theirs. deermountaindaycamp.com
-
Deerkill Day Camp
Deerkill Day Camp is a third generation family-owned day camps serving children ages 3 to 15 in Rockland Country, New York. Deerkill is well known for having outstanding professional swim instruction, a very mature and nurturing staff, a unique complimentary weekend pool club, and decades of tradition. deerkilldaycamp.com
-
Dwight Englewood
The mission of Dwight Englewood Summer Connections program is to engage children grades Pre-K to Grade 12 offering enrichment in academics, explorations in the arts, adventures in sports, information about healthy living, instruction in leadership development, and connections to the global world in an academics based summer experience. d-e.org
-
Elmwood Day Camp
Elmwood believes that theirs is the ideal program for children entering 5th and 6th grades because it is a balance between a specialty and traditional camp experience. Campers develop a passion, hone their skills, and discover new interests. The balance of Morning Majors (which last for two weeks) and Minors (which change daily) help campers to focus in a particular area while still giving them ample time to try new activities. Every afternoon concludes with traditional camp activities and free swim. Their program is designed for participation, skill development and fun. Transportation provided from Manhattan. elmwoodspecialties.com
-
ESF Camps
ESF Camps (Education, Sports and Fun) is an award-winning, family-owned and operated camp since 1982. ESF features exciting programs offering over 60 activities, a wide variety of sports and new adventures for boys and girls ages 4-15. Day Camp (ages 4-8), Sports Camp (ages 6-14), Senior Camp (ages 9-15) and Tennis Camp (ages 6-15). 2-8 week options. Extended day available. Bus transportation from New York City and Westchester County. esfcamps.com/Riverdale
-
Friends Academy
Friends Academy summer camps, Artist's Institute and summer athletic clinics bring hundreds of children to the Locust Valley, NY campus every summer. Campers, ages 2-16, can participate in over 30 different programs on the 65 acre campus. fa.org
-
Future Stars
Calling all future athletes! Future Stars has locations in Westchester and Long Island to challenge the aspiring Michael Jordans, Derek Jeters, and Williams sisters. Campers are put into age- and level-appropriate groups that allow them to enhance skills and create new friends in the process. fscamps.com
-
Gate Hill
Discover the ultimate day camp experience for camper’s ages 3-15! Family owned and operated for two generations by Josh, Bob, and Jennifer Male, Gate Hill's unique, state of the art facility offers 33 acres of outdoor adventure, authentic athletic fields and courts, an array of creative & performing art activities, wet & wacky fun at the Splash Park, and a heated, four pool complex that is home to our proven learn-to-swim program. gatehilldaycamp.com
-
Hampton Country Day Camp
Serving kids 3-15 years old, Hampton Country Day Camp operates in East Hampton and offers campers just about any activity you can think of: Swimming, performing and creative arts, sports, dance, and much more. The staff brings their energy as well as their activity expertise, making it an environment where kids can thrive doing what they love. hamptoncountrydaycamp.com
-
Hillard Day Camp
Camp Hillard, Westchester’s first day camp, offers a complete program that uniquely combines spirit, tradition, and fun with first-class modern facilities. On a 20-acre campus in Scarsdale, NY, campers, ages 3 to 13, enjoy swimming and sports, balanced with high-quality creative and performing arts, specialty activities, as well as exciting special events. camphillard.com
-
Hudson Music Studios
Hudson Music Studios' Summer Rock Camp series brings the most talented musician/educators from the area to work with young musicians who are either new to music or wish to master their instrument for a summer of fun, friendship, and an inspiring musical experience. Students will learn a wide range of rock 'n roll styles, learn to improvise, have private or semi-private lessons, read and write music, compose, create film/video game scores, progress in music theory, perform for the public weekly, make new friends, and gain a level of confidence that only comes with performance experience. hudsonmusicstudios.com
-
JCC
Day Camp at the JCC lets children engage in experiences to reinforce a positive self-image, develop peer relationships, and to form new skills they didn’t have before. Campers participate in athletics, arts, as well as the community while also exploring and celebrating Jewish life. jccmanhattan.org
-
Jeff Lake Day Camp
Jeff Lake Day Camp is located in Sussex County, New Jersey and offers a unique, creative, and exciting summer day camp experience. With over 350 acres of opportunity to explore, campers are able to go sailing, windsurfing, play on the climbing courses, partake in pottery, and so much more! jefflakecamp.com
-
Kings Bay Y
The Kings Bay Y summer program offers beautiful outdoor facilities on country-like campus in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn. Daily swim instruction, hot meals, and field trips are available for campers ages 6-15, as well as preschool summer camp, summer day camp, basketball camp, swim camp, Hebrew Dual Language camp, and an inclusion program for special needs. kingsbayy.org
-
Lawrence Woodmere
At Lawrence Woodmere Academy campers ages 2-15 can enjoy traditional sports like tennis, soccer, baseball, and basketball alongside newer activities such as gaga, yoga, and aeroball (which uses a trampolining basketball system). Also on offer are cheerleading, martial arts, cooking, musical theater, and, new for 2014, “Imagination” Playground” (an overnight for kids in grades 4-5). lawrencewoodmere.org
-
Merrick Woods
At Merrick Woods summer camp, located in Merrick, NY, campers from preschool to teenage, participle in swimming, athletics, arts and crafts, and club activities. Special events include an Olympic Extravaganza, Family Fun day, Halloween in July, and professional entertainment. merrickwoods.com
-
Mohawk Day Camp
At Mohawk, children ages 3-13 enjoy swim, sports, crafts, adventure, nature, and more. On 40 acres, we feature a renowned swim program in eight heated swimming pools, a year-round farm, 23 sports fields plus basketball and tennis courts, nine arts centers including ceramics, wood shop, LEGOs, and cooking, a huge ropes climbing course and archery pavilion, a technology lab and performing arts centers! Campers choose electives such as circus performance, sports clinics, robotics, fencing, and more. campmohawk.com
-
Mount Tom Day Camp
Mount Tom Day Camp is all about sports and the arts for ages 3-14. Activities include basketball, softball, baseball, soccer, volleyball, kickball, gaga, archery, horseback riding, and more. During choice time, kids can also take part in rugby, cricket, squash, and lacrosse. As far as the arts goes, there’s music, drama, dance, crafts, t-shirt art, and cooking. During choice time, kids can engage in magic, cartooning, ballroom dance, yoga, jewelry making, and zumba. mounttomdaycamp.com
-
Nature Place Day Camp
The Nature Place is an ACA-accredited, nature-oriented, and non-competitive day camp for children ages 4-16, located on 200 acres in Chestnut Ridge, NY. Children at The Nature Place play, learn, and grow outdoors, with friends, through hands-on, pressure-free programming supported by a well-trained staff. thenatureplace.com
-
Neil Klatskin Day Camp
For kids ages 3-11, NKDC offers a summer of adventure and non-stop fun. Their 21-acre Tenafly, NJ, and 600-acre Alpine, NJ, campuses provide the perfect backdrop for campers to enjoy outdoors, learn new skills, make new friends, and explore personal interests. Programming includes swim, sports, challenge course, art, music, nature, Judaic, theme days and more. Their Tikvah program meets the needs of children ages 5-15 with mild special needs. They offer four-, six-, seven-, or eight-week options. jccotp.org/nkdc
-
New Country Day Camp
New Country Day Camp offers activities from cooking, martial arts, and arts and crafts to pioneering, sports, or science and technology. Though it’s a traditionally Jewish day camp, any child entering kindergarten through sixth grade from all backgrounds is encouraged to participate. The camp provides bus transportation from North Brooklyn and downtown Manhattan to its Staten Island grounds. 14streety.org/newcountry
-
North Shore Day Camp
The mission of North Shore Day Camp, located in Glen Cove, NY, is to help children make new friends, build self-esteem, self-confidence, and resilience. Activities include swimming, tennis, athletics, arts and crafts, adventures, golf, an optional academic advancement program, and special electives for children ages 2.5-15. northshoredaycamp.com
-
Pierce Day Camp
Located in Roslyn, NY, Pierce Day Camp is a fourth generation family run summer day camp for children ages 3 to 9, where the non-competitive atmosphere offers campers the opportunity to explore musical theater, circus arts, sculpture, and other activities that fuel creative expression. To complement the extensive music, dance, and arts and crafts program, Pierce Day Camp also offers baseball, basketball, soccer, swimming, and innovative adventure activities. piercecamps.com
-
Ramapo Day Camp
Children entering nursery school to grade 8 have the opportunity to participate in sports, creative play, swimming, performing arts, horseback riding, and other outdoor activities at Rampo Day Camp, located in Airmont, NY. ramapocamp.com
-
Rolling River Day Camp
At Rolling River Day Camp, socialization, resilience, and confidence are priorities. Campers, ages 2 to 15, participate in aquatics in the state of the art pool facilities, athletics, boating, creative play, free play, academic enrichment, and special events on this Oceanside, NY campus. rollingriver.com
-
Ross School
Summer Camp at Ross’s unique program for ages 2-14 on two campuses, Bridgehampton and East Hampton, offers campers all the fun of a traditional summer camp while allowing them to pursue their passions in sports, science, the outdoors, and the arts. ross.org
-
Shibley Day Camp
Located in northern Nassau County, Shibley's property is unique among Long Island day camps, because it is comprised of three separate estates purchased by founder Jeanne Shibley over a period of ten years. Campers ages 3 to 13 have the opportunity to build social skills and be active in a beautiful setting through the healthy outdoor programs. shibleydaycamp.com
-
Spring Lake Day Camp
Located just 25 miles north of the George Washington Bridge in Ringwood, NJ, Spring Lake Day Camp has natural beauty close to the city. With a 5-acre spring-fed lake, tall pines, athletic facilities, and a state-of-the-art heated pool complex, Spring Lake offers campers ages 4-15 awesome waterslides, amazing zip-lines, and climbing walls. Other activities include archery, boating, go-karts, discovery science, recording studio, fishing, fitness, golf, martial arts, horseback riding, photography, and ropes courses. sldc.com
-
Southampton Summer Day Camp
For four decades, Southampton Summer Day Camp has provided recreational and cultural activities for campers ages 3-14. The Bucks County, PA, grounds include heated swimming pools, a riding corral, a zip-line, sports areas, and more, including an infirmary and dining facilities. Transportation is provided or parents can drive their kids during regular camp hours and receive a rebate for each camper. hampyowl.com
-
Westchester Summer Day
Westchester Summer Day (WSD) offers a variety of traditional and unique daily activities located on the Long Island Sound. At WSD children are guaranteed an unparalleled experience infused with Jewish culture and WSD spirit. The dedicated staff provide a nurturing environment for play and learning. Their extensive athletic and creative arts programs allow children of all ages to express themselves. Theme days, Oneg Shabbat, boating, exciting trips and our full ropes course really set WSD apart. They welcome children 3 years through grade 6. A hot kosher lunch is provided daily. westchesterday.org
-
Woodmont Day Camp
Of the many active offerings at Woodmont Day Camp, city kids seem to especially love Go-Karts, archery, and the zip-line! Campers ages 4-15 spend their summer days outdoors enjoying baseball, basketball, soccer, tennis, flag football, fishing, boating, hiking, and more. Yoga, dance, science, arts and crafts, ceramics, jewelry, cooking, music, theater, fencing, rocketry, and magic are also on the activities menu. Attendees can even select an elective they really enjoy and participate in it for an hour each day for one week. woodmontdaycamp.com
-
Camp Yomawha
Camp Yomawha is situated at the picturesque Henry Kauffman Campgrounds in Washington Heights, and gives children the opportunity to experience the joys of nature without even leaving New York City. Campers will enjoy boating on the lake, playing on the adventure course, multi-purpose sports court and athletic fields, hiking, and performing on stage. Camp Yomawha is for children who have completed kindergarten through grade 10. ywashhts.org