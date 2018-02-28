Summer Camp 2018: Best Day Camps In The City
Our big guide to the best day camps for kids in NYC
Looking for a great day camp program close to home? Check out the slideshow below for our big guide to the best day camps in NYC!Interested in stories like this? Sign up here for our eNewsletter New York Family Weekly Scoop
To see our guide to the best day camps outside the city, click HERE!
To see our guide to the best sleepaway camps, click HERE!
14th Street Y
The 14th Street Y has programming partnerships with Amas Musical Theatre, MCC Theater, and the Red Fern Theatre Company to create a Teen Theater Summer Institute. Students entering grades 6-12 can learn from musical theater, acting, and theater for social justice experts. Classes will include physical theater, script analysis, and training for high school theater auditions. The program will conclude with a student performance in their Off Broadway Theater for family and friends. 14streety.org
92 Y
The 92Y has various camps and campgrounds that offer all sorts of experiences to every camper. From gymnastics to dance to adventure camp to summer art programs, your child can pick whatever their heart desires. The 92Y has been around for over 140 years and its mission is to change lives and empower the younger community while also having tons of fun each summer. http://92y.org
A Montessori Summer
A Montessori Summer is for children ages 3.5-14. The program emphasizes outdoor actives, and each week provides the students with a trip day away from campus. Typical outings include museums, the aquarium, the beach, the park, a wildlife preserve and the botanical gardens. A Montessori Summer is the perfect place for campers to enjoy and share new experiences, a rich variety of activities including swimming instruction, athletics, visual and performing arts, and outdoor adventures. bhmsny.org
Abrons Art Center
Ignite your child’s creative spark this summer at the Abrons Arts Center! We offer innovative and transformational learning experiences in dance, music, theater, and visual arts. Youth will participate in an exchange with professional artists and arts-workers while unpacking the artistic process. Through the construction of meaningful responses, we encourage risk taking, bold statements, experimentation, collaboration, and embrace curiosity. Camp enrollment is offered in seven, five, four, or two-week sessions. Extended day classes provide additional opportunities for arts learning and deepen creative exploration. abronsartscenter.org
Adults & Children in Trust (ACT)
Campers enjoy spacious grounds, extensive indoor and outdoor facilities, an eight-week program, extended hours, theme-based programming and a diverse community. Engaging ACTivities include trips, arts & crafts, sports, performances and entertainment. No need to bus your child away from your neighborhood for sun, shady trees, and open spaces! Their 11-acre oasis in Manhattan brings the country to the city and allows children to garden, eat under the shade of maple trees, play in multiple indoor and outdoor arenas and create art in their 5 studios on the expansive property of The Cathedral of St. John the Divine. actprograms.org
Advantage Tennis
Advantage All-City Tennis, Sports & Arts Camp are for children ages 6 -15, from mid June for 12 weeks at Roosevelt Island Racquet Club and adjacent pool, gym, and athletic fields, plus nearby additional outdoor courts. Easily reached by tram, subway or car. Optional transportation provided. Directed by Gordon Kent and Xavier Luna, with artist Bonnie Lane, it is the City’s oldest established tennis junior development program. Players improve through quality instruction, practice and competition and having fun with friends. Campers round out the day with swimming, arts and crafts, and field sports. A general camp option is available. advantagecamps.net
Applause
For ten weeks over the summer, Camp Applause gives children entering kindergarten through grade 11 a chance to hone their skills and get in touch with their theatrical side. Taught by professional actors, Camp Applause offers classes such as singing, acting, dance, costume and set design, improv, as well as theater games and appearances by Broadway stars. applauseny.com
Asphalt Green
For over two decades, Asphalt Green Summer Day Camp has formed millions of memories for campers while meeting that unique age-appropriate physical, mental, behavioral and social milestones parents want. Their camp is offered at two state-of-the-art Manhattan campuses — Upper East Side and Battery Park City – for kids ages 4-13 years. Campers experience fun, active-filled days including swimming, a variety of sports, arts, weekly field trips, special events and more! Air-conditioned bus service is available from designated stops throughout the City. asphaltgreen.org
Arsenal Soccer Camp
Arsenal Soccer Schools launched in New York on Randall’s Island and several other U.S. locations last summer. The week-long camps—offered in both day and sleepaway options—give sporty boys and girls ages 7-17 the chance of a lifetime to “Learn to Play the Arsenal Way.” Coached by qualified and skilled instructors, the camps will employ the same training philosophies that actual Arsenal coaches use with the legendary British “football” team across the pond. playthearsenalwayusa.com
Art Farm
The Art Farm in the City offers programs for children to interact with live animals and connect with them through hands-on experience. Our eco-friendly facility is a nurturing space where children are taught how to care for animals and the planet. The Art Farm Summer Camp features cooking, arts and crafts, swimming at the 92nd St Y, soccer with Super Soccer Stars, animal care classes, and weekly themed activities, and field trips! Children ages 3-8 are sure to enjoy their full range of activities, and create lasting memories. Their flexible registration gives parents the opportunity to book by week, or register for the entire 8-week Summer Camp program. theartfarms.org
Atlantic Acting
Atlantic students spend their summer days forming a theater ensemble and rehearse a performance project or play. Each program culminates in a final workshop presented to an audience of family and friends. Younger students weave theater, music and theater related arts and crafts together as they learn about different styles of performance. Young Creators rehearse an adapted musical play. Young Actors explore technique, scenes and monologues and create their own mini commercial film project. Teens delve into a 4-week pre-college intensive that prepares them for the exciting rigors of theater conservatory training and life. atlanticactingschool.org
Avenues: The World School
Avenues is excited to offer their signature immersion programs for a total of four fun-filled weeks of language learning in both Spanish and Chinese. For rising pre-K through sixth grade students, camp will run from 9am to 3pm daily, with before- and after-care available. avenues.org
Aviator Summer Camp
Summer camp is a place for building new relationships, making new memories, having great experiences and days filled with smiles and laughter. Campers will be separated into groups by age, for days filled with everything our 175,000-square-ft facility has to offer. Their low counselor to camper ratios ensure your child is safe and smiling all day. Whether your child attends Aviator for 1 week or 9 weeks, spending the summer with us will be a summer your child never forgets! Multi-week bundle and sibling discounts as well as transportation, early drop off and late pickup options are available. aviatorsports.com
Ballet Academy East
Summer sessions at Ballet Academy East are available for children of all ages from 18 months to 19 years. Classes for younger dancers include a variety of different activities that work as an introduction into the many different styles of dance. balletacademyeast.com
Bank Street Summer Camp
Like the School for Children, The Bank Street Summer Camp fosters emotional, physical and ethical growth within campers, by using educational professionals to help them develop their own personalities and individual voices through love of play, creativity, and collaboration. Through experiential education, they seek to strengthen not only individuals, but the community, and the larger population, in which adults and children, in all their diversity, interact and learn. Camp celebrates the individual child, creating a positive camp culture and zest for living that encourages exploration and problem solving. bankstreet.edu
Beansprouts Day Camp
Beansprouts Day Camp has three different camp selections based on campers’ ages. The Upper Camp is for kids entering kindergarten through grade 5. Here, they have weekly trips around the city, visit zoos, dive into swimming pools, and so much more! The Lower Camp is for children born between 2014 and 2016. This is more of an extension of the nursery school, so the campers learn out of a classroom, but then also take part in tons of outdoor, fun activities. The Intro Camp is a welcome for children who have never really been to camp before, who are entering 2’s classes in the upcoming fall. This camp lies down a foundation for the children to acclimate them to a camp environment. beansproutsdaycamp.com
Broadway Dance Center
No matter where your child is at on the dance spectrum, the Broadway Dance Center has a summer program for you! The Junior Training Program is a 3- or 6-week course that give dancers ages 13-17 the immersive dance experience they want. The Summer Dance Camp is a 1-week camp for kids ages 3-14 to learn about dance while making memories with new friends. The Children and Teens Summer Classes are for children ages 6 months to 13 years, allowing aspiring dancers to discover more about the art. Summer Workshop Series is an intimate, 4-day workshop for more serious dancers ages 10-25. There are also Summer Intensive programs for those who are ready to take their dancing to the next level. broadwaydancecenter.com
Book Nook
New York City is one of the most incredible places in the world, and we are lucky enough to call it our home. This summer, Book Nook will explore the streets, bridges, landmarks, and attractions that make New York City a cultural and creative epicenter. Each week will focus on a specific aspect that makes this remarkable city so unique. Some locations and landmarks we will be learning about are Central Park, the MoMA, Broadway, Ellis Island and the Statue of Liberty, New York’s bridges, Rockefeller Center, and much more. booknooknyc.com
Boys and Girls Harbor Conservancy
The music, dance, and theater programs at the Boys and Girls Harbor Conservatory combine classical arts training with the culture of Harlem. The Conservatory is an essential part of the Harbor’s education philosophy, using the arts to enhance the educational experience. theharbor.org
Brooklyn Acting Lab
Brooklyn Acting Lab offers weekly theater programs or elementary and middle school-aged actors. There are different themes each week, so every experience is different! Campers are taught how to create a character, how to really pull off some convincing performances, and grow very comfortable on and off the stage. brooklynactinglab.org
Brooklyn Game Lab
At Brooklyn Game Lab, your child will have the chance to play chess against other competitive players along with cooperative and strategy games. They’ll be able to create their own games as well as change existing ones for the batter. The staff here gives merit to design, problem solving, and diplomacy skills, which reaches far beyond camp. Brooklyn Game Lab is for children ages 6.5-14. brooklyngamelab.com
Brooklyn Sewical
Brooklyn Sewical gives children the chance to exert their creative control with design and crafting! Each week is a different theme of what campers will be creating, so each experience its own and can’t be replicated. From mythical creatures to winter wonderland, your child will be able to critically think and then create whatever they want! brooklynsewcial.com
Caedmon School
The Caedmon School’s Discovery Camp takes full advantage of the fun and educational sights and scenes that New York City has to offer. With five camp groups for ages 2-12 and specific, age-appropriate field trips, the five boroughs become an exploratory playground for curious kids. Children will get to experience NYC icons like the Empire State Building and Coney Island, as well as the Liberty Science Center and Ripley’s Believe It or Not! caedmondiscoverycamp.org
Camp Lango
Camp Lango immerses its campers into a Spanish or Mandarin language program, where all the activities and exercise work towards the goal of mastering the language chosen. Children can pick from dance, music, or crafts to learn about the cultures of each of the respective countries. Each week has a different and engaging theme designed to give a fun twist to the overall learning process. Campers will also go on field trips to Prospect Park Zoo, Chinatown, Brooklyn Bridge Park, and Brooklyn Children’s Museum. langokidsnyc.com
Chelsea Piers
From ice-skating to golf, from soccer to bowling, Chelsea Piers offers 16 specialty summer sports camps for kids ages 3-17. Every day, children get the chance to try an activity that’s outside of their core sport. Other fun and educational activities include Harbor Cruises aboard a U.S. Coast Guard-certified vessel and appearances by professional athletes. Plus, campers enrolled in the Urban Adventure program make visits to off-site locations and also get the chance to kayak, stand-up paddleboard, and sail on the Hudson. chelseapiers.com
Children’s Academy
The Children’s Academy at LIU Brooklyn is for children ages 3-12 to spend time on academics, athletics, and creativity. Campers can take part in courses like robotics, movie making, fashion design, comic books, learning a new language, as well as dance. Those interested in sports can also take up the sports camp that is offered here. liu.edu/childrensacademy
Columbia Grammer (CGPS)
Join CGPS for summer fun, June15th- July 24th (9am – 3pm : Monday – Friday), for children 4-8 years of age. There are 3- and 6-week sessions available. Located on the campus of Columbia Grammar and Preparatory School, the camp is state-of-the-art and air-conditioned, with indoor facilities, three individual playgrounds, and a 60-foot indoor, heated swimming pool. Activities include: daily instructional and free swim, water play, team games, theme week celebrations, and more! cgps.org
City Kid Explorers
City Kid Explorers offers a range of camp options from mix and matching weeks, so your child can hop right back in on the action if they want to, or a simple 3- or 5-day program as well. This camp was designed to help children stay in the swing of things when it comes to academic enrichment, so they don’t face the “summer slide.” Campers are able to explore various things like art, museums, food, parks, and so much more. Plus, every child will leave with a journal and photos to remember the experience. citykidexplorers.com
Coding Space
Coding Space offers a few different options for a summer full of coding. The Upper East Side Camp is the GirlCode Summer Program, where they teach young girls ages 8-13 how to code. They offer 1-, 2-, and 4-week long sessions. The Upper West Side Camp is a co-ed space for children ages 8-14 to learn the ins and outs of the coding sphere. The Park Slope Camp offers both the GirlCode and coed camp options. thecodingspace.com
Cooper Hewitt
This camp is for all of the design gurus out there. Cooper Hewitt Design Camp gives students the tools and knowledge to work and think creatively in the design space. There is a four-step process that every camper must master. It is defining problems, creating ideas, making, and then evaluating. Of course, elements of insane fun is intertwined through all of the amazing design work at hand. cooperhewitt.org
Corlears Summer Science Camp
Summer Science Camp at Corlears School, designed for children ages 3-10, celebrates the science of nature during their three two-week sessions. Campers explore animal and plant habitats, learn about composting, watch birds in Central Park, and engage in science-related art and music. Kids also get free-play time outside. corlearsschool.org
The Craft Studio
Children can craft, paint, sculpt, design, and decorate at The Craft Studio’s June Art mini-camp. Great for ages 3 and up, the studio also offers summer afternoon programs in July and August in which kids can take part in crafting and games. On Fridays, snack and juice are served to start the weekend right. craftstudionyc.com
Cumbe Dance
Cumbe Dance’s goal is to open up a world of imagination and creativity while showing the vitality of dance, song, and rhythms of Africa. The groups are all very small, limited to 13 students, so that teachers are able to be hands-on when teaching new things. The 2-week session gives campers the knowledge and confidence to then create a show that they will perform at the end of camp! cumbedance.org
Dalton Summer
Dalton offers campers several different options for kids of all ages including an expansive day camp filled with music, art, sports, and theme days as well as an exhilarating Sports Camp, and Tiger Camp for campers ages 6-11. Campers will also get to participate in age-appropriate field trips. Flexibility is honored at Dalton, as both full and half-day programs are available as well as pro-rating. dalton.org
Digital Media Academy
Digital Media Academy offers a wide range of tech camps from video game programming to 3D art animation. Campers will gain access to the latest tools and software. There are four different sessions throughout the summer. Camp for ages 6-12 is located in Eastchester at Concordia College, while sessions for teenagers are located at either NYU or Marymount. digitalmediaacademy.org
Discovery Programs
Discovery Camps are designed for active and fun-loving children of all ages. For 2s and ages 3-4, they have two camps in the morning running 9am to 12-1pm. Campers enjoy sprinkler rooftop play, art, science, movement, music, dramatic play, gym time, and a lunchbox meal. Parents can choose 2, 3, or 5 days a week over two summer sessions. For children ages 5-10, they have Discovery Stars where campers create and perform their own play. For the more athletic minded, we have Gymnastics Camp (age 5-10) and Parkour camp (age 7-11) from 1:00-4:00pm- 2 week sessions available. discoveryprograms.com
Downtown Day Camps
Both Junior (grades K-3) and Senior (grades 4-8) day camps are offered through Manhattan’s Downtown Day Camps program. Activities are tailored to age groups and interests. With an array of art, aquatic, and athletic programs as well as electives and field trips, campers are immersed, engaged, and energized while they learn and play. manhattanyouth.org
Dwight Summer Day Camp
The range of activities and sports is extensive and customized for different age groups at Dwight Summer Day Camp: Early Childhood Division (ages 1-5), Rookie Camp (ages 4-6), Semi-pro camp (ages 6-8), and Pro Camp (ages 9-13). Programs include 2D and 3D art, game design, circus arts, music, movement/dance, yoga, swimming, fencing, basketball, volleyball, baseball, soccer, gymnastics, tennis, and more. The camp offers age-appropriate day and overnight trips and an indoor swimming pool. dwightsummercamp.org
EBL Coaching
EBL Coaching’s 3-Week Summer Skills Building Programs for students in grades preK-5 uses research-based, multi-sensory techniques to help students develop their reading, writing, and math skills. EBL also offers 3-Week Summer Strategy Programs for middle and high school students to teach strategies for effective test taking, note taking, organization, and time management. Sessions are held in June, July, and August at their Upper East Side location. Specialized programs for students with learning disabilities and ADD/ADHD are also offered, and one-on-one home and on-site tutoring is available year-round. eblcoaching.com
Edith and Carl Marks JCC of Bensonhurst
The JCC of Bensonhurst offers children ages 2-14 the opportunity to develop a deeper connection to Jewish culture through weekly Shabbat programs, songs and stories, and a spirited and creative approach to bring Judaism to life. Home base is either at the Marks JCH building or an outdoor site on Staten Island, and activities include arts and crafts, cooking, swimming, athletics, dramatic play, creative play, and Israeli culture. jchb.org
Educational Alliance Preschool
Educational Alliance Preschool has a summer session for children ages 2-5 that introduces little ones to studio arts such as photography, sculpting, and painting; creative movement such as yoga, gymnastics, and martial arts; culinary arts; sensory exploration; music; and outdoor play. mannycantor.org
Fastbreak Kids
Why pick one sport when you can go to camp and play multiple sports? Fastbreak Kids offers an outdoor sports program for flag football, baseball, and soccer, and an indoor program where kids can play basketball, dodgeball, and gaga (Israeli dodge ball). This camp is offered on a weekly or daily basis for ages 5-9. fastbreakkids.com
French Institute Alliance Francais
At the French Institute Alliance Francais’ Summer Day Camp programs, kids of all ages will be able to explore everything the French culture has to offer and improve their language skills. The programs include à petits pas for ages 1–4; à petits pas Mini Summer Fun: Les petits explorateurs for ages 3-4; Summer Fun in French: Les explorateurs for ages 5–10; Immersion for Teens for ages 11–17; and French Cultural Fun & Discoveries for ages 11–14. fiaf.org
Fieldston Outdoors
Fieldston Outdoors, a program of the Ethical Culture Fieldston School, is a six-week Co-ed day camp for ages 5-12 years. The program offers a full range of activities, including art, physical education, swimming, dance/movement, nature study, gardening and music. Fieldston Outdoors offers a special focus on the environment, nature and the Hudson River, which campers learn about through songs, stories, folklore and crafts presented by staff specialists and visiting artists. ecfs.org
Fusion Academy
Fusion Academy is a revolutionary accredited private middle and high school where one-to-one classrooms unlock academic potential. With one student and one teacher per classroom, curriculum and teaching styles are completely personalized. Their flexible scheduling creates a summer school that won’t take away summer fun. Students can enroll at any time, and take classes at a time of day that works best for them. Whether you want to catch up, get ahead, or take a class for fun, they’ve got you covered. Earn class credit with great elective options including arts, music, and yoga. FusionSummer.com
Girl Scouts
The Girl Scouts of Greater New York have a few different options for when it comes to summer camp. Urban Day Camp is for elementary-aged girls to go out and explore the world and support environmental efforts. It also reinforces S.T.E.AM. projects! Camp Kaufman is perfect for getting outdoors this summer. Campers hike, swim, garden, and so much more! Over 4,000 NYC Girl Scouts attend this camp every year. City Summer Camp has been part of the Girl Scout tradition for over 100 years. Girls get outside and learn about the environment, so they can become advocates for the future! girlscoutsnyc.org
Girls Who Code
The Girls Who Code Summer Immersion Program is for young women who want a hands-on, extensive learning session for coding. Every week, the program cover various topics that are related to computer science like art, robotics, video games, and apps. Participants will get to hear from influential guest speakers as well as partake in workshops. girlswhocode.com
Gymboree Play & Music
For up to three days a week during the summer months, Gymboree Play & Music runs Bubble Camp for children ages 3-5 with a fun theme. From literature and pre-writing to numbers and scientific exploration, the program’s offerings will help kids master the concepts needed for successful school-age learning. gymboreeclasses.com
Gymtime
Gymtime offers three summer camps—gymnastics for girls, sports for boys, and Summer Breeze day camp for toddlers. The gymnastics camp is offered for ages 5 and up and additional activities during the day include yoga, cooking, art, music, and outdoor activities. At the sports camp, boys will learn the fundamentals of gymnastics, yoga, Tae Kwon Do, and take part in organized sports. The Summer Breeze campers (ages 2-4) will get the opportunity to explore everything Gymtime has to offer. This includes activities in the gym, kitchen, library, and outdoors. gymtime.net
Harlem School of the Arts
The Harlem School of the Arts offers a summer of fun in the arts for children ages 4-12. At ARTScape Summer Day Camp campers enjoy a variety of classes in 5 different art forms: music, dance, theatre, visual art, and musical theatre. Weekly trips to NYC’s cultural destinations and afternoon activities highlight their three 2-week sessions. Each session culminates with a showing for campers and their families. Their dedicated staff return year after year to help campers develop their skills in the arts, all while making lifelong memories. hsanyc.org
Handwork Studio
The Handwork Studio offers kids 3-16 creative, educational ways to learn the tradition of needle arts and machine sewing from the likes of professional artists, instructors, and skilled teachers. The camp’s New York locations are at Friends Seminary in Manhattan and Brooklyn Craft Company in Greenpoint. thehandworkstudio.com
Hewitt Summer Clubhouse
The Hewitt Summer Clubhouse, a coed day camp for children entering Kindergarten through grade 5. The Hewitt Summer Clubhouse camp offers fun filled weeks of swim, trips, sports, and specialty programming. Campers enjoy two days of instruction and open swimming, activities including chess, sports, art, and photography. With Central Park as our backyard and a play rooftop, campers will have plenty of outdoor fun! Weekly day trips include Brooklyn Bridge Park, Rye Playland, Museum of Moving Image and more. hewittschool.org
Hollingworth Science Camp
Hollingworth Science Camp provides children fun and captivating ways to introduce the concepts of physical science, life science, biological science, and environmental science. Through child-responsive activities like visual arts, outdoor time, reflection, and so on, children are able to delve deep into learning while having a blast with peers. Each session has a different theme, focusing on a different area of science, so kids will have a wide vocabulary and knowledge of the subject.
tc.columbia.edu
HudsonWay Immerson School
HudsonWay’s Immersion Summer Camps provide an opportunity for our continuing students to deepen their language skills in a variety of unique themes related to each region, while also providing a great way for new students to experience immersion for the first time. Campers will be grouped by age and/or ability. HWIS Immersion Summer Camps are not only language immersion, but cultural immersion as well. Each weekly session allows campers the opportunity to explore a specific Mandarin or Spanish-speaking region in depth – including its art, architecture, food, music, and dance. The program features the implementation of a newly developed project, theme-based unit of study. Campers will engage in hands-on, multicultural activities aligned to the introduction and strengthening of the target language, creative writing, science, and mathematics skills. hwis.org
HYPOTHEkids
HYPOTHEkids (Hk), a 501c3 organization, is a K-12 STEM education initiative of Harlem Biospace. The 10 Week Summer Science Program, taught by Columbia University affiliated faculty and students, for K-6 students lays the foundations for biomedical engineering, structural design, and green energy. hypothekids.org
iD Tech Camps
iD Tech offers summer programs for students, ages 6 -18, about tech, programming, robotics, game design, and more. This premier summer tech camp for kids and teens have various locations around New York City. idtech.com
International School of Brooklyn
For students, Pre-K to grade 4, IBS offers French and Spanish Language Immersion programs. Through hands-on and creative activities, students of all language levels advance their skills, in group sizes of 12-15 children and 2-3 teachers. Themes of the week include fairy tales, starry night, science, around the world, and superheroes. isbrooklyn.org
JCC Day Camp @ Pearl River
Day Camp at the JCC lets children engage in experiences to reinforce a positive self-image, develop peer relationships, and to form new skills they didn’t have before. Campers participate in athletics, arts, as well as the community while also exploring and celebrating Jewish life. jccmanhattan.org
Jodi's Gym
The half-day summer camp program at Jodi’s Gym offers flexible scheduling for ages 3-5. Children spend the morning learning the fundamentals of gymnastics while also enjoying music, art, story time, games, and lunch. From air castle bouncy time to parachute play to freeze dance, kids will develop motor skills and confidence throughout the summer. A Tiny Dancers Camp is also available. jodisgym.com
Kate Tempesta’s Urban Golf Academy
Kate Tempeta’s golf camp will teach your child the skills to become a golfer in a fun, captivating setting. Every camper’s curriculum is based off their age and athletic abilities, so that the instruction is personalized to where they are with golf. The “fun factor” is very important here, so all campers engage in activities centered around golf, but connecting it to other concepts like social, cultural, or academics. ktuga.com
Kids at Art
Summer 2015 at Kids at Art is going to be a blast! This year they’re offering both morning workshops and full day workshops. Children may attend either by the day, half day, or by the week (half day or full day) from June 8 through August 28. Children are asked to bring their lunch for the full day session. When the weather permits, they will have lunchtime outdoors at a small park around the corner. kidsatartnyc.com
Kids Institute Computer Programming & Robotics Summer Camp
Once a child knows how to code, there’s no limit to what she can create. We want to put this power into the hands and heart of your child. At the Kids Institute Computer Programming & Robotics Summer Camp, your child will be inspired by trained and enthusiastic MakerState Instructors on Computer Programming, Game Design, Rocket Science and Robotics. Conveniently located on the Upper East Side. Camp will include 2 field trips including an opportunity to build and launch a solid-fuel model rocket. kidsinstituteofscience.com
Kids In Sports
At Kids in Sports, campers ages 2.5-3 will spent 3.5 hours each day at Temple Israel playing different sports, and other activities including arts-and-crafts and story-time. A sports program is offered for ages 4-6 at the All Souls Church and includes other activities cooperative learning games and relay races. Kids In Sports also offers an outdoor sports program for ages 4-8 with accommodations for rainy days and heat waves. kisnyc.com
Kings Bay Y
Kings Bay Y uses its Jewish values and ideas to bring a summer full of fun, meaningful relationships and connections. The day camps provide an exciting and safe place for kids to build friendships and to create memories that will last a lifetime. While they always strive to have fun, children will also learn about new things, skills, and have a newfound sense of self-confidence. kingsbayy.org
Lavner Camps
The award-winning summer camps, Lavner Camps, include over 35 different day camps to choose from. Children can participate in Camp Tech, R3volution, Exploration Day Camp, and the CIT Leadership Program. Lavner’s mission is to create the summer of a lifetime while also delivering cutting-edge ideas for campers to learn, build skills, and develop lasting relationships. Whether your child wants to focus on sports, technology, the arts, or education, they can do it all at Lavner Camps. lavnercampsandprograms.com
Launch Math and Science
Real-life rocket scientist, Scott Heifetz, founded Launch with one mission in mind: Inspire children to love and learn math and science! Launch provides toddlers to tweens with inspiring math instruction and STEM-based camps and workshops. Launch summer day camps are week-long sessions packed with hands-on STEM projects that campers get to keep. Multiple camps are offered each week for three different age groups for kids 4-12. Campers create air-powered rockets, build robots, learn code, conduct chemistry experiments, tinker with electronics, discover biology…and beyond! Plus for summer 2015 Launch has uptown and new downtown locations! launchmath.com
Let's Dress Up
During the summer, girls who are potty trained up until the age of 5 can attend Let’s Dress Up’s special programs. Little fairytale fans will be able to dress up like princesses and other favorites as well as attend tea parties, participate in crafts, have fun with games, and pretend play with friends! Though each session is four days each, parents can also sign up their darlings on a single-day basis. letsdressupct.com
Leman Manhattan
At their traditional day summer camp program for children ages 3 through entering grade 3, Leman Manhattan offers campers swim lessons, soccer, tennis, basketball, karate, yoga, woodworking, outdoor play at their rooftop playground, and a daily lunch prepared by chefs trained at the French Culinary Institute. Additionally, Leman offers weekly workshops for grades 4-9 in which kids can enjoy playing basketball, hone their culinary skills, and work in visual and performing arts. lemanmanhattan.org
Marks JCH
For over 90 years, Marks JCH summer camps have provided a place for children of all ages to come and have fun and make lasting friendships. Yeladim is for children ages 2-4 to focus on social and emotional growth. With swimming lessons, plays, and introduction to Israeli culture, your child will have a solid foundation of camp under their belts. Chalutzim is for children in kindergarten through 4th grade. Here, they challenge campers to athletics, community and creative activities. Tzofim is for children in 5-6 grades. At camp, they’ll be able to select what they want to do from a variety of adventures such as softball, boating, and tennis. Haverim is for teenagers in 7-9 grade. Campers go to theme parks, museums, as well as go on adventures that are all rooted in Jewish cultural programming. The Inclusion Camp is a safe place for children with special needs to have fun in a true camp environment. Campers will be able to take part in learning different sports and skills that they can take with them long after camp. jchb.org
Marymount Summer
Marymount Summer Camp offers specialty Day Camps for children ages 3.5-13 in the heart of New York City. All camps include outdoor sports, weekly swim instruction, and field trips. The World Cultures Day Camp (ages 3.5-5) includes indoor and outdoor activities featuring International music, dance, sports, games, art, and nature study. The Drama Camp (grades 1-7) is a creative acting, singing, and dance program culminating in the performance of a full musical production. In Summer S.T.E.A.M. Camp,(grades 1-5) campers discover the world of natural science, robotics, media, and technology through laboratory experiments, use of state of the art Fab Labs, and field study. marymountsummer.org
-
This Goddess Summer Camp will let your daughters ages 5-7 learn the power of affirmations, learn about inspiring and historical goddesses from all over the globe, and will connect with other girls to learn about what makes each one of them a goddess. Activities at the Goddess Camp include meditation, crafts, tribal dance, nature, and of course female role models. In addition to tapping into creativity through dance and crafts, goddesses will be able to learn about nature and environmentalism, so they can become advocates in the future. mischievousgoddess.com
-
During the summer months, Morningside Montessori School hosts their programs with a twist: The Summer of Science! The sessions will provide the same fantastic facilities like a rooftop playground, yoga, music, soccer, and both in-house and outside activities. The program is for children ages 2.5- 5.5. morningsidemontessori.org
-
National Academy School of Fine Art At the Upper East Sides’s National Academy School of Fine Art, children ages 6-16 will be given the opportunity to sharpen their imagination, creativity, and drawing and painting skills through summer classes and camps. Portfolio prep guidance will also be provided. nationalacademy.org
-
The New York Academy of Science is offering an Intro to Coding Camp for all middle school-aged students, those in grades 5-8. Your child doesn’t need any coding experience whatsoever, that’s what this camp is for! Campers will learn the coding language Scratch, solve engineering issues, and meet STEM professionals, all while having a ton of fun. nyas.org
-
Here at the New York Film Academy’s summer camps, your child can immerse themselves in the world of film. Whether they enjoy filmmaking, acting, screenwriting, journalism, photography, musical theater, or game design, there are multiple activities and programs to get involved in and learn from. Thousands of teenagers and kids from all over the world have been flocking to these camps since its inception in 1996. nyfa.edu
-
Join the NY Kids Club for an unforgettable summer that introduces children to so many different and new activities as well as expanding their social circles and developing new relationships. Highly skilled educators are part of every aspect at NY Kids Club to ensure your child learns the most they can while also having the time of their life. nykidsclub.com
-
Nightingale offers Sunny Days, which is a summer enrichment program for girls in K-grade 4. This program offers an array of activities based on the age of each child and their skills and have been providing this program for over 23 years.
For middle school-aged students, Beyond the Classroom provides a variety of experiences to challenge and improve their leadership abilities. Children participate in intellectual, creative, and artistic activities to shape them into smarter, more capable students in and out of the classroom. nightingale.org
Notre Dame School
The Notre Dame summer camp is for all kids in grades 6-9 and provides guidance in English, math, art, coding, design, and American music. There is a New York Experience that gives these young women the chance to learn about their city in a fun, different way by taking part in community activities and drama exercises. cheznous.org
NYCFC
NYCFC’S soccer camps offer children the opportunity for extensive instruction from professional youth coaches in a fun, safe environment. Campers will have training in technical and tactical elements as well as critical thinking in the game and ball mastery. There are full day as well as half day options available for whatever your camper is looking for in a soccer camp! nycfc.com
Oasis Day Camps
Oasis is a family of traditional summer day camps that help children learn and practice the skills they will need to succeed in school and in life. Oasis campers have the opportunity to be active, think creatively and make new friendships that will last a lifetime. Oasis includes their traditional day camp for children ages 5-11, activities include athletics, fine arts, nature exploration, swimming, team building, and more. Also offered is the Early Start Imagination camp, which was specifically developed to meet the physical, and emotional needs of of kids ages pre-k-5. Finally, a Teen Travel program for young adults ages 12-15 is also offered. oasischildren.com
Park Slope Day Camp
The Park Slope Day Camp offers an array of options for campers to choose from. There’s the Pee Wee camp for Pre-K-kindergarten children, Junior Camp for K-1st grade, Middle Camp for grades 2-3, Senior Camp for 4,5,6 grades, On Wheels for 6,7, and 8 grades, Leadership Experience for grads 9-10, Sports Academy for grades 1-5, Cirque for Pre-K to grade 5, and Mini Camp for Pre-K to grade 8. All of these camps offer an immersive camp experience with outdoor time, developing friendships, and learning new skills. parkslopedaycamp.com
Peridance Dance Camp
Budding ballerinas and dancers of all kinds can attend Peridance Dance Camp for two or ten weeks of instruction. Ages 6.5-10 can take ballet, modern, jazz, tap, African dance, hip-hop, salsa, choreography, and dance history. Programs also include musical theater and crafts. peridance.com
Physique Swim School
The goal of the Physique Swim School is to equip campers with water confidence, safe practices in the water, as well as teaching them correct swimming strokes. This is a fun, safe environment for your little camper to become comfortable while swimming and maybe they’ll go on loving the sport for years to come! physiqueswimming.com
Planet Han
Planet Han, a program teaching kids from all backgrounds to speak Mandarin Chinese, has several summer offerings for children in different age groups. For the summer, parents can choose from the following brackets: the babies to 3-year-old group classes; the 2.5- to 4-year-old Immersion Preschool Alternative; or the 4- to 12-year-old Immersion Summer Full Day Camp. planethanchinese.com
Relativity Workshops
Study Film Production, Acting, Commercial Dance and Musical Theater in workshops backed by a Hollywood studio, taught by industry professionals, and operated from an active studio lot. Relativity Workshops empower cross-disciplinary collaboration, champion entrepreneurship, ignite creativity and promote groundbreaking content. Offering Teen Summer Camps and Adult Intensives. Campuses in Los Angeles, New York City, Maui, and Dubrovnik, Croatia each celebrate a different approach to film-making and performance – The Hollywood experience in LA, Broadway’s individuality in NYC, adventure cinematography in Maui, and an on-location look at the home of “Games of Thrones” in Dubrovnik. relativityworkshops.org
Riverside Park
Riverside Park Conservancy hosts a multi-sport summer camp in Riverside Park – a weekly, low-cost, high-quality sports camp experience for children ages 4-14. Camp runs for 12 weeks from the second week of June to the end of August. The camp uses the sports fields and courts in Riverside Park between 96th and 110th Streets and employs on-site medical trainers. All programs provide uniforms or t-shirts and healthy snacks. Proceeds from the camp cover the cost of instruction and program incidentals and in addition fund the care and improvement of the active recreation areas throughout the park. Riverside Park Conservancy and the sports instructors dedicate 20 percent of the camp’s revenues to scholarships. riversideparknyc.org
RoboFun
This summer, send your child to RoboFun! Your junior engineer will build and design their own LEGO robots (Grades K-6), video games (grades 1-6) and stop motion animation films (grades 4-6). Children work in groups of 10–14, with 2 teachers. Their trained staff love children and work hard to make sure each of our campers has a fun time learning and building their own projects. Camps run in different locations throughout the city. Half day and full day options are available. robofun.org
Rodeph Sholom School
Summer Camp at RSS offers seasonal fun in a safe and stimulating learning environment! Certified teachers provide personal instruction and support during music, arts and crafts, sports, yoga, field trips, and special events! Children learn and play in our air-conditioned gym and classrooms, rooftop playground, and heated pools. rodephsholomschool.org
Royal Athletic Swimming School
Royal Athletic Swimming School is dedicated to providing the highest level of swimming instruction, helping swimmers develop essential aquatic skills, and helping students up their athletic prowess—all while building confidence in a fun environment. Beginner, intermediate, advanced-1, advanced-skill, and team levels are all offered. royalswim.com
Sacred Heart Summer Programs
Sacred Heart is excited to launch summer programs for girls and boys utilizing their state-of-the-art Athletics and Wellness Center! Join them for their June programs: Swim & S.T.E.A.M. (girls and boys, 5-8), where participants combine wellness activities and S.T.E.A.M. concepts, and our Soccer & Basketball Sports Program (girls, 8-14), where participants work on sports specific skills with expert instructors. Their Summer Kids Club in July (girls and boys, 5-9) will engage in sports and a variety of recreation activities, including excursions every Friday! All programs include swimming and pool time in their beautiful 6-lane, 25-yard pool. cshnyc.org
SciTech Kids
Summer is a great time for kids to explore the world of nature and STEM. At SciTech Kids, they spark children’s innate curiosity and creativity through rich, hands-on, captivating experiences that show how STEM relates to everyday life. Their science camp is geared for kids ages 4-13. Mornings are spent in Central Park, your child’s laboratory, where they gain a full, sensory experience studying our urban ecosystem. Afternoons are filled with a range of STEM activities including 3-D printing, robotics, game design, Minecraft Mod, and much more. sci-techkids.com
School at Steps
For the best in summer dance programs, families should consider the School at Steps’ classes. Catering to all age groups, from 2-18, the educational options range from beginner technique classes for younger kids, to an intensive training program for dedicated students wanting to become professional dancers. School at Steps covers a range of genres, including ballet, jazz, tap, modern, hip-hop, and theater dance. stepsnyc.com
Sheridan Fencing
Sheridan Fencing Academy runs camps throughout the year, some dedicated to introducing new students to the sport, and others designed to improve the performance of competitive athletes. They offer several different camp options for different levels of fencing experience. sheridanfencing.com
Sonnet Repertory Theater
Sonnet Repertory Theater’s summer camp program uses acting, movement methods to foster social and emotional development for children. Through learning these techniques on stage, these children will expand their imagination, curiosity, and creativity in a fun, engaging environment. sonnetrepertorytheatre.org
Spark Business Academy
The Spark Business Academy’s summer camps have been given praise by Business Week and Bloomberg TV as a pioneering camp for young people. The mission of Spark is to teach financial literacy and to empower students by educating them in this area. These day camps give campers the hands-on practice at real life business strategies and allow them to think critically. Spark is much different than any other camp and will give your child a leg up on all things finance and business. sparkbusinessacademy.com
SPORTIME Randall’s Island
Offering John McEnroe tennis academy coaches and directors along with 20 courts, SPORTIME Randall’s Island hosts a premier tennis camp for kids ages 5-15. The venue also has a sports camp with activities like basketball, Ultimate Frisbee, flag football, kickball, softball, Pilates, yoga, and even a slip-and-slide. sportimeny.com
Steve and Kate's Camp
Steve and Kate’s Camp conforms to kids, not the other way around! Instead of a rigid structure, they give campers choice. Instead of teaching kids the typical way, they give them tools and gentle guidance to help them become autodidacts, people who teach themselves. The difference is subtle–and it’s profound. You can buy a whole summer membership or you can purchase as many day passes as you want. Use the passes whenever. Didn’t use them? No sweat. They’ll give you a full refund for unused passes. And best of all, you don’t even have to tell them when you’re coming. steveandkatescamp.com
Studio Global Learning
Global Learning is here to prepare students for a world of education ahead. The Studio helps build the skills necessary to thrive in an academic setting later on in life. By allowing students to travel and learn in a way that is not bound by any particular walls, students are able to go past the textbook and have real life experiences that are rooted in education. theglcnyc.org
Studio School
The Studio School offers three different programs all designed to ensure a summer full of fun and discoveries. Morning Fun is for ages 1-3, where the campers spend time singing, painting, and cooking as well as splashing around in the kiddy pool. Discovery Days is for ages 3-6, where campers invent new things while engaging their imagination to the fullest. Summer by Design is for ages 6-13 where campers choose from workshops in arts, music, technology, culinary arts, or theater. They also go on trips around the city that coincide with their chosen topic. studioschoolnyc.org
TADA! Youth Theater
Every week during the summer, kids at TADA! create and perform an original mini-musical…in just five days! Campers write, rehearse, and perform their original show based on weekly themes. Professional teaching artists direct scenes and teach related musical numbers from TADA!’s original family musicals and Broadway/Off-Broadway shows. Register Today, camps sell out fast! TADAtheater.com
Taft Summer School
At Taft Summer School, young scholars will find a platform to expand their education. Whether students in grades 7-9 are looking for a preview of boarding school life, students in grades 10-12 want to hone their academic skills, or teens want to take SAT prep courses, this independent, educational environment is a fantastic resource. taftschool.org
Taste Buds Kitchen
The Food Network and Rachel Ray have nothing on Taste Buds Kitchen. Cook up new and tasty culinary adventures each week this summer and on every school holiday as you develop the skills to chop, mix and swirl your way to a food masterpiece. From nutritious meals to decadent desserts, their camps will set you up to be a future Top Chef while making friends and rewarding your taste buds with new ingredients. Weekly themes include Around the World, Chocolate Lovers, Iron Chef & more. Join us in the city’s first Kids Kitchen for cooking camps for children ages 2-17. tastebudskitchen.com
TECHNO TEAM
Summer camp at THE TECHNO TEAM is great exercise for young minds. Held at Reebok Sports Club/NY, this camp offers computer and technology courses that incorporate art, design, and programming for ages 3-12. thetechnoteam.com
Tekintellect
Tekintellect serves children, grades K-8, with a Common Core Standards based curriculum summer camp at four different locations in NYC: Upper West Side, Upper East Side, Lower East Side, and Union Square. Kids learns scientific principles through a fun, hands-on, multi-sensory approach, while building mechanized models of carousels, cranes, dune buggies, conveyor belts, windmills, and more. tekintellect.com
Tennis Inovators
Located in Kips Bay, Tennis Innovators offers full-day and half-day sessions. Not only will they get their daily dose of tennis instruction—including drills in coordination stroke development, but there are other outdoor fields for soccer, basketball, and baseball, too! tennisinnovators.com
Tessa International School
Campers, ages 3 to 7, at Be Lingual can participate in Spanish Fun, Friends & Discoveries summer camp, an immersion Spanish program where a team of dedicate language experts assist children in improving their Spanish skills. Activities include academic enrichment, arts and crafts, outdoor activities, cooking demonstrations, movement and dance, music, and local trips. tessais.org
TLB Music
TLB Music, formerly known as Three Little Birds Music, is a studio and playroom specializing in teaching kids and parents the wonders of music, art, instruments, orchestra and more. The talented teachers at this summer program are familiar with over 20 instruments, and encourage kids to dance, bounce to the rhythm, and play music along with them during classes. TLB also offers drama and art programs! tlbmusic.com
Trevor
Trevor offers a multitude of camps over the summer. The June Camps range from a Sports/Minecraft camp, musical theater camp, and art/photography camp for students in Pre-K-1st grade. For students in K-12 who want indivual music lessons over the summer can do so through the Summer Conservatory. Trevor’s Summer Conservatory offers music lessons between June and September. trevor.org
Wildlife Conservation Society
Summer Camps at the Wildlife Conservation Society provide a unique chance for kids of all ages to get up close and personal with animals from around the globe without traveling far from home. The Bronx Zoo, Central Park Zoo, Prospect Park Zoo, Queens Zoo, and the New York Aquarium will introduce your child to wildlife & wild places through exciting investigations, animal encounters, hands-on activities, & crafts. Teens can learn what it takes to be a zoo keeper, design an exhibit, & more in our 3-week Teen Internship! wcs.org
Winston Prep
Winston Prep offers a summer enrichment program that gives students the chance to participate in individually designed programs to improve their academic skills and to begin fostering independence. Parents and kids are able to choose which program fits their needs and timing best. Children can enroll in the Morning Academic Program, July Focus Program, afterschool activities, and/or the WPSNY August Program. winstonprep.edu
YMCA of Greater New York
Serving kids 3.5-16 years old, YMCA Summer Day Camp operates out of 20 branch locations throughout New York City. With offerings ranging from Kindercamp for littlest ones to dedicated sports (basketball, soccer, tennis, and gymnastics) and arts camps, children can enjoy active and creative activities all summer long. Counselors may also bring campers to offsite facilities such as local parks and schools. ymcanyc.org
Yorkville Baseball Day Camp
Led by World Series champion John “J-Rod” Rodriguez (St. Louis Cardinals), Yorkville Baseball Day Camp covers hitting, fielding, base running, defense, pitching, and strength and conditioning. Players develop skills through individualized instruction and drills. Daily games and game situations. Camp is held in beautiful Central Park. yyaa.org