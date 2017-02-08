Summer Camp 2017: Sleepaway Camps
Our big guide to the best sleepaway camps for kids
Looking for a great sleepaway camp this summer? Check out the slideshow below for our big guide to the best sleepaway camps in the Northeast!
Adirondack Woodcraft Camp
The 90-year-old family-run Adirondack Woodcraft Camp near Old Forge, NY, caters to campers 6-16. Diverse activities range from rock climbing and water sports to arts and crafts. woodcraftcamps.com
Appel Farm Arts Camp
For over 55 summers, Appel Farm Arts Camp has sparked the imaginations of thousands of young people ages 7-17 as they interact with artists from around the world in a beautiful part of rural southern New Jersey. Their inclusive and nurturing community, with no auditions or competition, allows your child to thrive! Programs in music, theater, dance, visual arts, photography, video, robotics, recording arts, creative writing, sports, and swimming, along with traditional camp activities like campfires, dances, and carnivals make for an unforgettable summer. One, two, four, six or eight-week overnight sessions give your family flexibility when planning your summer. appelfarmartscamp.org
Awosting & Chinqueka
Camp Awosting is a traditional sleep away camp for Boys age 6-16 located on Bantam lake in Connecticut run by the Ebner Family for over 60 years. They offer two, four, six, and eight week sessions. Come experience Watersports, Team Sports, Extreme Activities, Go-Karts, Motocross, 1000 ft Zip Line, Teen Trips, Tennis, Golf, Performing Arts and more! Bus transportation available to and from camp. Their sister camp for girls is Camp Chinqueka. awosting.com
Berkshire Hills Eisenberg Camp
Located in the beautiful Berkshire mountains, the Berkshire Hills Eisenberg summer camp is a great sleep-away option for children and teens ages 7-16. Designed to promote Jewish values, campers will be able to make lifelong friends by engaging in a variety of activities. Professional staff members will oversee the campers as they participate in sports, water activities, arts and crafts, and nature-related activities. A number of scheduling options are available. bhecamp.org
Brant Lake Sports Academy
Brant Lake Sports Academy for Girls is a professionally run 2.5-week resident summer program for motivated, sports-loving girls, 11 to 16 years old, in the Adirondack Mountains of New York. BLSA is owned and operated by Brant Lake Camp for boys, with over 95 years under one family. With this same experienced leadership, the program addresses the strong growth of athletics and competitive sports among girls on its own girls campus. brantlakessportsacademy.com
Brown Ledge Camp
Aiming to teach girls ages 10-18 about freedom and responsibility through camping and outdoor activities, the Brown Ledge Camp offers a unique experience for its campers. Located in Colchester, VT on Lake Champlain, participants can explore passions such as horseback riding, tennis, archery, studio arts, and theater under the guidance of qualified personnel. brownledge.org
Camp Akeela
Camp Akeela is a small, traditional summer camp in Vermont where campers learn how to better interact with their peers. Students are 9- to 17-year-old boys and girls, and most have been diagnosed with Asperger’s or a non-verbal learning disability. campakeela.com
Camp Berger
Camp Berger is a co-ed camp for ages 8-16 located on scenic Park Pond in Winchester Center, CT. The camp is large enough to ensure a fun-filled summer yet small enough (120 campers per session) to give individualized attention. Programs include: Weekly Themes, Forest Golf, Archery, Frisbee Golf, Sailing, Canoeing, Arts & Crafts, Rocketry, Fishing, Orienteering, Geo-Caching, Swimming, Volleyball, Basketball, Theatre, Rafting, Color Wars, Ping-Pong, Yoga, Badminton, Ga-ga Ball, 4-Square, Hiking, Dodgeball, Rowing and more. campberger.com
Camp Birch Hill
Camp Birch Hill offers a highly individualized summer experience by allowing campers to pick from over 45 activities to participate in. Boys and girls ages 6-16 can stay overnight between two to six weeks on the sprawling camp ground in New Durham, NH. Available activities include ping-pong, horseback riding, music, paintball, and sailing. campbirchhill.com
Camp Clio
Camp Clio, a seriously fun place for adopted children ages 9-12, offers its fourth summer of “old-fashioned” camp fun. Campers share a cabin with other adopted boys and girls and teenage counselors (themselves adopted) who serve as role models. Each week, a picnic lunch adoption discussion is led by Spence-Chapin social workers providing a relaxed atmosphere to explore adoption feelings and experiences in a fun, safe and non-judgmental environment. Campers may attend one, two, or three sessions - Sleep-Away or All-Day. Scholarships available. CampClio.org
Camp Cobbossee
Maine’s Camp Cobbossee is a four-week camp that’s been serving boys for more than a century. The focus is on sports, adventure and a brotherly environment for its 200 campers. Its sister camp is Camp Kippewa. cobbossee.com
Camp Cody
Non-denominational and comprehensive in nature, Camp Cody invites campers between ages of 6-15 to attend its overnight summer camp. Nestled in the White Mountains in Freedom, NH, participants will have the opportunity to take part in various team and individual sports, water activities, and performing and creative arts activities. campcody.com
Camp Danbee
It’s a girls’ world at Camp Danbee, an overnight camp in the Berkshires of Western Massachusetts. There’s a 1:3 counselor-to-student ratio at this ACA member where campers enjoy two heated swimming pools, separate senior campus, equestrian center, 12 all-weather tennis courts, four Malibu competition ski boats, gymnastics center, health center, dance studio, full lake program and multi-purpose field house and athletic fields. Its brother camps are Camp Winadu and Camp Mah-Kee-Nac. campdanbee.com
Camp Eagle Hill
Camp Eagle Hill provides an array of activities for children and teens ages 6-15, including water sports, performing arts, athletics, and creative arts. With campers broken into small groups based on age, each participant will be able to engage in a variety of individual and group activities while being closely supervised by their respective counselor. Located in Elizaville, NY, campers will also have the chance to attend special events throughout the summer. campeaglehill.com
Camp Kinder Ring
Designed for campers ages 7-16, Camp Kinder Ring is a sleep-away summer camp that exposes participants to a variety of activities while fostering Jewish values and a sense of community. Camp Kinder Ring offers traditional activities such as sports, arts and crafts, and water sports as well as Jewish culture discussions and Israeli dance lessons. Camp Kinder Ring is located only 60 miles away from NYC in Hopewell Junction, NY. campkr.com
Camp Kippewa
Camp Kippewa, an overnight girls camp on Lake Cobbosseecontee in Maine, offers 20 different goings-on including equestrian activities, arts, drama, dance, sailing, tennis, and water programs. Girls get to choose four new activities each week to complement their time swimming and engaged in sports. At night there are campfires, theatrical productions, skit and talent nights, treasure hunts, dance and gymnastics shows and special events. kippewa.com
Camp Kodiak
Catering to both children with and without ADHD, LD, NLD and high-functioning Asperger Syndrome, Camp Kodiak provides a number of activities that seek to foster learning. With a counselor to camper ratio of 2 to 1, participants between 6-18 years old can participate in dance, go-karting, team sports, rock climbing, and more. Camp Kodiak’s staff will also work with participants in areas such as social skill building. campkodiak.com
Camp Mah-Kee-Nac
Camp Mah-Kee-Nac is an 85-year-old traditional summer camp for boys in the Berkshires near Tanglewood. In addition to myriad team and individual sports, Camp Mah-Kee-Nac allows children to work in the camp radio station, photography studio (digital and black and white), arts and crafts studio, woodshop and with the newspaper, model airplanes and rocketry. The 7-week program can also be divided into shorter sessions. campmkn.com
Camp Mowglis
Camp Mowglis is a traditional summer camp for boys 7 to 15 located in the White Mountains of New Hampshire. Boys go on weekly hikes, eat freshly prepared meals of organic and farm-raised food and are unplugged from technology. mowglis.org
Camp Northwood
Established 1976. Accredited by the American Camp Association (ACA). Instructional summer sleep away camp for socially immature, learning challenged and high functioning autistic spectrum campers, (co-ed, ages 8-18). With a 2:1 camper/counselor ratio, campers have a wealth of opportunities to succeed while enjoying a memorable summer. The 40-acre campus is situated on the edge of a beautiful 9-mile lake in the Adirondacks (NYS), and offers More than 30 structured, non-competitive activities promoting independence, self-esteem and mastery. The Northwood Center, a division of Camp Northwood, Inc. provides summer programming for young adults, (ages 16-21) as they learn and practice independent living, practical and social skills in a simulated apartment setting. nwood.com
Camp Poyntelle Lewis Village
Camp Poyntelle Lewis Village is a 60-year-old Jewish sleep-away camp on a private lake. More than 60 years old, it offers a variety of athletic, waterfront, nature/ropes and arts programs for co-ed campers in grades 2 through 11. Second through seventh graders are located on one side of the lake, while older campers are on the other side with more challenging activities. Weekly Shabbat celebration on the lake edge. poyntelle.com
Camp Schodack
Under the same Krouner-family ownership for four generations, Camp Schodack is located in the foothills of the Berkshires. Their enrollment of 135 boys and 135 girls, ages 7-16, is large enough to offer a diverse program yet small enough to foster the warm, friendly, family-like atmosphere that allows everyone to know each other. The friendliness of their campers and staff--most of whom grew up at Schodack--and the supportive, non-pressured atmosphere, along with the emphasis on sportsmanship and fun on the playing fields, promotes a community of kindness and life-changing friendships.
Camp Stonewall
Camp Stonewall is a co-ed sleepaway camp for kids 8-15 years old. With activities in athletics, music, drama, and visual arts, you can choose what you want to do – every hour, every day. Come meet campers from right down the street and all around the world; your roommate could be from Spain, Montana, France, Louisiana, or NYC! In the evening, the camp hosts special events such as Water Carnival, Halloween, Casino Night, Minute to Win It, and dances with a DJ.
Camp Walt Whitman
Camp Walt Whitman is in Piermont, NH, a 5-hour drive from NYC in the White Mountains. With a focus on water and other sports along with outdoor adventure and the arts, Walt Whitman encourages warmth, friendship, and community. Three staff members live in each cabin, with two counselors accompanying the group all day and the third, an activity specialist, who teaches one of the programs. campwalt.com
Camp Watitoh
Students at Camp Watitoh have enjoyed a family-oriented, co-ed summer camp since 1937. A camp big brother or sister greets capers as they arrive and guide them through their summer. Located on Center Lake in the heart of the Berkshires, Camp Watitoh offers 3-week, 4-week and full session camps. campwatitoh.com
Camp Waukeela
Designed for girls 8-15 years old, Camp Waukeela is tucked away in the beautiful White Mountains of Eaton, NH. With dozens of activities to choose from including hiking, canoeing, performing arts, and archery, campers are exposed to a variety of experiences. Camp Waukeela also has an artist-in-residence for the summer. campwaukeela.com
Camp Wicosuta
A traditional sleep-away camp for girls in Hebron, NH, Camp Wicosuta offers more than 30 activities from land and water sports to visual and performing arts as well as "WicoExtreme" and gymnastics. There are no tryouts and no A team or B team. Girls may participate in whatever inter-camp tournaments and play days they like. For campers starting in 1st grade. Brother camp is Camp Winaukee. campwicosuta.com
Camp Winadu
Camp Winadu is an 88-year-old sports-oriented boys summer camp in western Massachusetts. Their motto is “Building Character Through Sports,” and boys are encouraged to grow as people and athletes. Its sister camp is Camp Danbee.
Camp Winaukee
Camp Winaukee is an overnight camp for boys aged 7 to 15 on Lake Winnipesaukee in the White Mountains of New Hampshire. Founded in 1920, the sports and adventure camp has two campuses. The Mainland Camp has approximately 200 campers aged 7-to-12; Island Camp, located on a private island just off the Mainland, has approximately 150 campers ages 13-15. Each facility has its own facilities, playing fields, courts, bunks, playhouses and dining halls. Its sister camp is Camp Wicosuta.
Camp Wingate Kirkland
Camp Wingate Kirkland is a traditional nut-free camp in Yarmouth Port, Mass., for children ages 7 to 15. Near Cape Cod, the 58-year-old camp is a traditional non-plugged in experience with a full range of traditional camp activities as well as unusual programs such as ethical dilemmas, zombie hunters and How to Train a Dragon.
Camp Zeke
Another great sleep away option, Camp Zeke caters to Jewish children and teens between the ages of 7-17. Located in Lakewood, PA, Camp Zeke offers a range of daily activities such as martial arts, music, and fitness electives. The staff also puts together various night programs including talent shows and dances. campzeke.org
CAMPUS Kids
A unique “weekday sleep-away camp,” CAMPUS Kids offers programs throughout the tri-state area for boys and girls ages 7-15. Campers are given the opportunity to pick which activities they take part in everyday—from woodworking to boating to basketball, and more. campuskids.org
Cardigan Mountain
With an academic focus during the day and traditional summer camp activities during the evening, Cardigan Mountain offers several sessions for children ages 8-15. Located in the foothills of the White Mountains in Caanan NH, campers can participate in street hockey, arts and crafts, and a variety of lakeside activities. cardigan.org
Children of the Earth Foundation
COTE's goal is to create a profound respect for the Earth and all of its inhabitants. They seek to support and nurture the personal growth and self-esteem of our participants through survival skills, animal tracking, nature awareness and storytelling. Their programs are infused with a philosophy of oneness with nature as taught by author Tom Brown, Jr., since 2003. cotef.org
Cub Creek Science Camp
Over 300 animals make up this camp’s hands-on zoo and includes lemurs, alpaca, parrots, porcupines, foxes, lizards, snakes, and wallabies, among many more. Outside of their diverse animal family, camp has a six-element ropes course that includes zip-lining, climbing, and rappelling, craft and pottery studios, archery and riflery ranges, and trails for hiking and botany studies. Cub Creek strives to allow campers to be themselves, make lasting friendships, and create bonds with animals in a safe, loving environment. Their facilities, including the cabins, are air-conditioned and all meals are served buffet style with many alternative meal options. MoScienceCamp.com
Dorothy P. Flint 4-H Camp
At the Dorothy P. Flint 4-H Camp in Riverhead, Long Island, campers stay in comfortable, rustic cabins with bathrooms and washhouses a short walk away. A member of the ACA and partners with Cornell University, DPF 4-H offers youth and teen campers different meal times and classes, though some programs are done as a whole group. All classes and meals are co-ed. dpf4hcamp.org
Fairview Lake YMCA Camps
Located on 660 acres in northwest NJ, Fairview Lake YMCA Camps offers new experiences, traditions, adventure, independence and the chance to create memories and friendships that will last a lifetime. Campers can stay for one, two, and three-week sessions, with many opting to stay longer! Their programs include Adventure Trips, Ranch Camp, Traditional Camp, Specialty Camps, and Teen Travel. Registration is open and available online. They’re only 70 miles from NYC. please call ahead. fairviewlakeymca.org
French Woods
Located in Hancock, NY, French Woods offers a variety of summer programming centered on the performing arts. Catering to children ages 7-17, French Woods provides campers with experiences in dance, theater, circus, magic, and more. For those interested in other areas, French Woods also offers a fitness camp, waterboarding camp, and horseback riding camp. frenchwoods.com
Frost Valley YMCA
Located in the Catskills, just two hours north of NYC, Frost Valley YMCA offers a dozen overnight programs to students in grades 2 through 12. Camps include a survival academy and service trips to farm camp and counselor in training programs. There’s also a family summer camp in late August. frostvalley.org
Greenwood Trails
Promising to give campers an “adventure of a lifetime,” Greenwood Trails offers both overnight and day camper options for grade school children. Tucked away in the foothills of the Berkshires in Winsted, CT, participants will be able to take in the natural beauty through a variety of outdoor activities of their choice. greenwoodtails.com
Hawthorne Valley School
For more than 40 years, Hawthorne Valley has been educating children and adults, practicing and promoting sustainable agriculture, and supporting the arts. They offer a variety of residential and day camping experiences for children ages 4-15. Their camps seek to build reverence for life and community awareness through living, playing, and working together. Campers care for farm animals, spend time in their gardens, turn farm-fresh produce into delicious vegetarian meals, and explore the fields, forests, and streams on our beautiful 400-acre biodynamic farm in central Columbia County, NY. hawthornevalleyassociation.org
Incarnation Camp
Located on 700 acres of wooded area and containing a private lake in Ivoryton, CT, Incarnation camp provides children ages 7-14 with a venue for personal growth and relationship building. As the oldest co-ed camp in the country, Incarnation offers a variety of summer programs that include hiking, athletics, and even hands-on experience on a farm. incarnationcamp.org
Independent Lake
Independent Lake Camp in Thompson, PA is one of the top-rated sleep-away summer camps in the Pocono Mountains for co-eds between the ages of 6-17. With unique programs such as circus camp, extreme sports camp, and computer camp, participants will be able to learn about their areas of interest while making life-long friends. independentlake.com
Kenmont and Kenwood
With designated camps for both boys and girls ages 8-15, Kentmont and Kenwood sleep-away camps aims to foster physical and emotional growth of their campers. With a wide-range of programs spanning from water sports to sports broadcasting, participants will not only learn, but also make new friends along the way. Located in Kent, CT, Kenmont and Kenwood are just a short drive out of the city. kenmontkenwood.com
Kutscher’s Sports Academy
Located in Great Barrington, MA, Kutscher’s is a leading summer sports camp for children and teens ages 7-17. Led by experienced instructors, campers are able to improve their skills in the sport of their choosing. With an instructor to camper ratio of 2:1, participants will be able to flourish under the guidance of their counselors at this sleep-away camp. kutscherssportsacademy.com
Lavner Camps
In addition to specialty day camp programs offered in the city, Lavner Camps offers a residential technology camp at Westchester University in Pennyslvania for ages 8-14, where they'll take courses in Robotics, Minecraft, Web Design, and more, choosing one major and one minor each week. lavnercampsandprograms.com
Mercersburg Summer Programs
Mercersburg Summer is all about fun. Nestled in the mountains of south-central Pennsylvania, their beautiful campus provides the perfect setting for a wide range of opportunities for learning, personal growth, and most importantly, fun. Each summer, participants take part in an array of programs, ranging from the Adventure Camp series to various Enrichment, Arts, and Sports Camps.
mercersburgsummer.com
Mount Snow Family Camp
This summer, treat yourself to a 3-day, 4-day, or weeklong experience with your family. There is something for everyone, whether you want to go on a scenic hike, play a round of golf, go mountain biking, or just relax by the pool. Explore the beautiful Green Mountain national forest during the day, and spend your nights in condominium units with all the comforts of home. Unplug from the hustle of everyday and reconnect with the people you love. That’s the Family Camp at Mount Snow. mountsnow.com/the-mountain/family-camp
NYC YMCA
Located on 1,150 acres of majestic woodland in Hugenot, NY, the NYC YMCA is a great sleep-away option for boys and girls ages 7-15. Campers will engage in a variety of activities including arts and crafts, athletics, and even rafting trips. NYC YMCA also offers a day-camp option. ymcanyc.org
Pequot, Sherwood, and Pioneer Village
Located in coastal Connecticut on over 700 wooded acres surrounding a mile-long private lake, Pequot, Sherwood, and Pioneer Village are the country’s oldest co-ed camps. Since 1886, they have provided a fun-filled, traditional camp with experiential learning and group living in the outdoors. Pequot, Sherwood, and Pioneer Village all guide campers through well- rounded and adventurous programs that develop an appreciation for nature and celebrate the uniqueness of each individual. Campers and staff are a diverse group of people coming from all over the U.S. and all around the world.
Pinemere Camp
Grounded in Jewish values and traditions, Pinemere caters to girls and boys between the ages of 6-15. Located in Stroudsburg, PA, Pinemere is a sleep-away camp that gives participants the chance to engage in traditional summer activities, as well as learn more about their Jewish heritage through studying music, dance, and more. pinemere.com
Pok-O-MacCready
Pok-O-MacCready is a coed summer camp in NY for boys and girls ages 6-16. Family-owned since 1905, Poko provides an Adirondack experience that mixes exciting adventures with great friends in a natural setting. Activities include: hiking, horseback riding, boating, rock climbing, mountain biking, creative arts, and 30 more programs, and facilities include a 19th Century farm, an indoor rock climbing center, sports fields and courts, stables, and 50 cabins. Two, three, four, and seven week sessions are available, as well as Day Camp and Family Camp. pokomac.com
Ross School Summer Camp Program
Summer Camp at Ross in East Hampton is home to their very own unique Majors and Minors programming. Campers choose a Morning Major and an Afternoon Minor, allowing for in-depth exploration of their favorite topics. Sleepaway at Ross is a two-week residential camp option, with campers staying in a luxurious Hamptons home. ross.org/summercamp
Summit Camp & Travel
Summit Camp is an ACA accredited sleepaway camp in the Pocono Mountains that has provided platforms of support for youth ages 8-19 that are experiencing social and emotional challenges. Their programs seek to provide a positive, traditional sleep-away experience where kids with needs such as ADHD, LD, and HFA can have fun, meet friends, and be themselves. summitcamp.com
Tabor Academy
Established in 1917, the Tabor Academy Summer Program allows young people ages 6-17 the opportunity to develop their full potential as individuals. Under the guidance of highly qualified and energetic counselors, coaches, and teachers, the program encourages young people to have fun and take pride in their personal achievement in optional enrichment courses, on the playing fields, and on the waterfront. The program provides a variety of engaging and enjoyable activities on the beautiful 85-acre seaside campus of Tabor Academy in Marion, MA. taborsummer.org
Timber Lake West
Timber Lake West is a co-ed camp in New York’s Catskills. With two distinct 4-week sessions, it makes the transition easy for first-time campers and parents alike. Specialties include athletics and aquatics. Timber Lake West is about two hours north of Manhattan in Roscoe, NY. timberlakewest.com
WB Surf Camp
Join teens from all over the world for a surfing adventure you will never forget! Since 2001, WB's Roxy and Quiksilver-sponsored programs have facilitated safe and exciting surf adventures worldwide. Learn how to surf or advance your skills at several amazing locations including North Carolina, Costa Rica, and California. With concierge-level service and certified, experienced instructors, they offer a safe, active summer experience for kids and teens. The WB Surf Camp mission is to cultivate a love and respect for the ocean by building confidence, developing character, and inspiring stoke through safety, fun, and learning. wbsurfcamp.com
Whale Camp
Experience Marine Science with Whale Research at Whale Camp, a summer program that offers many face-to-face encounters to closely observe and study whales, dolphins, porpoises, seals, and puffins in their natural habitat. Board the 65 foot sailboat for unmatched examinations of marine life. Help collect data to document whale distribution, feeding patterns, and behaviors. Through direct observation, scientific data collection, and hands-on experience with marine science equipment, The Whale Camp is the place where exploration and inspiration abound. On stunningly beautiful Grand Manan Island the learning is a fun, hands-on adventure.
Windsor Mountain International Summer Camp
Windsor Mountain International Summer camp is a co-ed camp for ages 7 to 16 in Windsor, a scenic town in southwestern New Hampshire. Residents in the 2-week and 3.5-week camp sessions indulge their interests in drama, sailing, sports, outdoor adventure, music, arts, or just being creative. windsormountain.org
YMCA Camp Hi Rock
YMCA Camp Hi Rock is located in the Berkshire Mountains, about 2.5 hours north of New York City. Co-ed campers aged 7-16 go on hikes on the adjacent Appalachian Train, climb peaks, and swim in lakes. The day is divided into time when campers spend with their cabin mates and when all campers mix with the larger camp community. camphirock.org
YMCA Camp Silver Beach
Located on the Chesapeake Bay in Virginia, YMCA Camp Silver Beach can accommodate 400 campers and staff. YMCA Camp Silver Beach sits on the beachfront with 151 acres of forest, field, and wetland, as well as 44 air-conditioned cottages, a 4-to-1 camper-to-staff ratio, and myriad outdoor activities. In inclement weather, campers enjoy a covered outdoor pavilion, outdoor amphitheater, and lodges that are perfect for skits, games, and talent shows. ymcashr.org