New York Family Camp Fairs The Blackboard Awards New York Baby Show
New York Family Magazine
    • New York Family Magazine

    • 10 Things To Add To Your Summer Bucket List

    Somehow it’s already August and the warm, sunny days are dwindling! Check out these 10 things you have to do before summer ends! 

     By Amy Donovan

    Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint
    • Free Outdoor Movies

      Free Outdoor Movies

      Free outdoor movies is one of New York’s specialties! Check out flicks playing in Bryant Park, Hudson River Park, and more!

    • Shakespeare in the Park

      Shakespeare in the Park

      Watch the latest Shakespeare in the Park production of “Twelfth Night” through August 19. You can wait in line for free tickets (be sure to get there early!) or enter the digital lottery.

    • Jazz Age Lawn Party

      Jazz Age Lawn Party

      Head out to Governors Island for a 1920s-themed extravaganza at the Jazz Age Lawn Party on August 25 and 26! End the summer with a bang and enjoy a day of dancing, fun costumes, and more!

    • Picnic in the Park

      Picnic in the Park

      Grab a blanket, your favorite takeout, and your family or friends for a picnic in the park! Sheep Meadow in Central Park, the Long Meadow in Prospect Park, and Hudson River Park are all perfect spots for your picnic!

    • Beach Day

      Beach Day

      Take advantage of the warm weather and squeeze in one more beach day before summer ends! From Rockaway to Coney Island, relax and enjoy the sun!

    • Brooklyn Bridge Park

      Brooklyn Bridge Park

      Enjoy the view of lower Manhattan and take a walk along the pier or hang out in the grass! Try some ice cream at Brooklyn Ice Cream Factory and take a ride on Jane’s Carousel for a fun day with a great view!

    • Smorgasburg

      Smorgasburg

      Eclectic deserts, sandwiches, drinks, and so much more can be found at Smorgasburg! Head out to Williamsburg’s East River State Park on Saturday or to Prospect Park on Sunday for a weekend of delicious food.

    • Summer Streets NYC 2018

      Summer Streets NYC 2018

      Enjoy  seven miles of open streets filled with music, art, games, and more at Summer Streets NYC 2018! This street fair has five rest stops with a Children’s Corner at Rudin Plaza on Park Avenue and City Picnic on 25th Street between Madison and Park Avenues.

    • Bronx Zoo

      Bronx Zoo

      Visit the zoo and hang out with some giraffes, lions, gorillas, and more! Don’t forget to check out the children’s petting zoo to give your little ones a chance to feed the animals!

    • Free Concerts

      Free Concerts

      Check out BRIC’s Celebrate Brooklyn series in Prospect Park or City Parks’ SummerStage for free concerts! Featured acts range from jazz to rock to hip hop, and way more.


    View in long form View as Slider

    See More Related Articles