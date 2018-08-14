10 Things To Add To Your Summer Bucket List
Somehow it’s already August and the warm, sunny days are dwindling! Check out these 10 things you have to do before summer ends!
-
Free Outdoor Movies
Free outdoor movies is one of New York’s specialties! Check out flicks playing in Bryant Park, Hudson River Park, and more!
-
Shakespeare in the Park
Watch the latest Shakespeare in the Park production of “Twelfth Night” through August 19. You can wait in line for free tickets (be sure to get there early!) or enter the digital lottery.
-
Jazz Age Lawn Party
Head out to Governors Island for a 1920s-themed extravaganza at the Jazz Age Lawn Party on August 25 and 26! End the summer with a bang and enjoy a day of dancing, fun costumes, and more!
-
Picnic in the Park
Grab a blanket, your favorite takeout, and your family or friends for a picnic in the park! Sheep Meadow in Central Park, the Long Meadow in Prospect Park, and Hudson River Park are all perfect spots for your picnic!
-
Beach Day
Take advantage of the warm weather and squeeze in one more beach day before summer ends! From Rockaway to Coney Island, relax and enjoy the sun!
-
Brooklyn Bridge Park
Enjoy the view of lower Manhattan and take a walk along the pier or hang out in the grass! Try some ice cream at Brooklyn Ice Cream Factory and take a ride on Jane’s Carousel for a fun day with a great view!
-
Smorgasburg
Eclectic deserts, sandwiches, drinks, and so much more can be found at Smorgasburg! Head out to Williamsburg’s East River State Park on Saturday or to Prospect Park on Sunday for a weekend of delicious food.
-
Summer Streets NYC 2018
Enjoy seven miles of open streets filled with music, art, games, and more at Summer Streets NYC 2018! This street fair has five rest stops with a Children’s Corner at Rudin Plaza on Park Avenue and City Picnic on 25th Street between Madison and Park Avenues.
-
Bronx Zoo
Visit the zoo and hang out with some giraffes, lions, gorillas, and more! Don’t forget to check out the children’s petting zoo to give your little ones a chance to feed the animals!
-
Free Concerts
Check out BRIC’s Celebrate Brooklyn series in Prospect Park or City Parks’ SummerStage for free concerts! Featured acts range from jazz to rock to hip hop, and way more.