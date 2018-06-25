10 Beach Reads Perfect For Your Summer Vacation

Summer is officially here which means beach days, summer vacation, and maybe some extra time on your hands. Make your summer count with these 10 books!

Whether you’re stuck in an AC-less train car on the way to work pretending you’re on vacation or relaxing on the beach in the Hamptons, these reads will get you through the summer one page at a time.

Fiction:

When Life Gives You Lululemons by Lauren Weisberger

Who doesn’t love a good spin-off? Fan-favorite Emily Charlton from Devil Wears Prada is back. She’s moved out of New York City to its West Coast counterpart, Los Angeles, working as an image consultant for celebrities. She knows everyone on the A-List but she’s not quite happy with her work anymore. When Emily finds herself in Greenwich, Connecticut trying to help the image of a former supermodel, she’ll learn the trials and tribulations of suburbia and maybe make a few friends along the way.

Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng

Elena Richardson is an average mom of Shaker Heights. Mia Warren is an eclectic single mother who suddenly arrives in the suburb. After renting a house from the Richardsons, the new mother-daughter duo become the fascination of the family. However, when a scandal divides the town and the two families, Elena becomes suspicious of Mia and works to uncover her past.

Warlight by Michael Ondaatje

Following World War II, 14-year-old Nathaniel and his older sister Rachel stay in London after their parents move to Singapore. Left in the hands of their new guardian, The Moth, Nathaniel and Rachel navigate through their new life and are left with more questions when their mom returns without their father. Over a decade later, Nathaniel begins to uncover the answers.

There There: A Novel by Tommy Orange

Described by the New York Times as a, “groundbreaking, extraordinary” novel, There There looks at the lives of 12 characters, Urban Indians living in Oakland, California. After learning why each person attended the Big Oakland Powwow, the book leads to an inevitable, yet shocking conclusion.

By Invitation Only by Dorothea Benton Frank

The epitome of a beach read, By Invitation Only, follows the weeks leading to the nuptials of Shelby Cambria, a Chicago native, and Fred Stiftel, a southern boy from South Carolina. Hilarity ensues as these two families struggle to find a way to understand each other. Both heartwarming and hilarious, By Invitation Only is the perfect feel good book for your summer.

Non-fiction:

Calypso by David Sedaris

Sedaris examines middle age in this poignant and hilarious collection of stories. Discussing everything from vacation to guest rooms, Sedaris’ observations are funny, heartwarming, and everything in between.

Mom & Me & Mom by Maya Angelou

In the final book of Maya Angelou’s series of autobiographies, Angelou explores the relationship with her mom. She revisits her feelings of resentment and acceptance as a young child as well as the unconditional love and support they gave each other. This touching autobiography examines the bond between mother and child, as well as the hardships and beauty that comes along with it.

The Soul of America: The Battle for Our Better Angels by Jon Meacham

Meacham’s latest look at American history is perfect for your 4th of July weekend. Examining moments of political partisanship and racial strife, The Soul of America explores moments of division in American history and the leaders that helped overcome these crises.

Make Your Bed: Little Things that Can Change Your Life…And Maybe the World by William H. McRaven

Make Your Bed was inspired by Admiral William H. McRaven’s commencement speech for the graduating class from the University of Texas at Austin. McRaven highlights important lessons he learned as a Navy SEAL, encouraging people to make their bed every day and to never go at it alone.

Wedding Toasts I’ll Never Give by Ada Calhoun

Ada Calhoun gives an insightful and funny take on marriage, discussing her personal experience as well as insights from friends, experts, and more. Discussing everything from fights to existential crises, Calhoun observes what modern marriages are really like.