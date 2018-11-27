12 Stocking Stuffers Your Kids Will Absolutely Love
Looking for a small gift that will make your little one happy? Then make sure to check out our guide to the best stocking stuffers!
Do you only think candy when it comes to stocking stuffers? Then think twice! Christmas stockings can be a source of great joy for your kids and loved ones, but only if you stuff them right. This means that boring candy and fruit are out of question! This year, stuff your Christmas stockings with personalized treats, jewelry, technology, plush toys, and other fun presents. If you are not sure what gifts your little ones will love the most, then check out our guide to stocking stuffers below!
12 Stocking Stuffers We Love:
-
A Christmas Story Bundle
For kids who believe in Christmas magic. A Christmas Story Bundle, $8, kohls.com
-
Captain America Bluetooth Speaker
For kids who need a soundtrack for their superhero adventures. Captain America Bluetooth Speaker, $31.99, barnesandnoble.com
-
Secret Decoder Set - Case of the Slippery Flippers
For kids who can find any candy stash, no matter how hard you try to hide it. Secret Decoder Set, $4.99, melissaanddoug.com
-
Holiday Cookie House Kit
For kids who are tired of gingerbread houses. Holiday Cookie House Kit, $16.99, hersheysstore.com
-
Wooden Stamp Set - Baby Zoo Animals
For kids who want to leave their mark on the world. Wooden Stamp Set, $6.99, melissaanddoug.com
-
Personalized M&M'S Package
For kids who like to make a statement with their candy. Personalized M&M’S Package, $29.99, mymms.com
-
Medieval Unicorn Hand Puppet
For kids who believe that unicorns are real. Medieval Unicorn Hand Puppet, $13, crateandbarrel.com
-
Stranger Things Gummy Letters Box
For kids who like to eat and read at the same time. $9.99, Stranger Things Gummy Letters Box, itsugar.com
-
Christmas Pretzel Tower
For kids who like their pretzels crunchy. Christmas Pretzel Tower, $22, dylanscandybar.com
-
Beeswax Bath Crayons
For kids who can’t stop drawing even when taking a bath. Beeswax Bath Crayons, $22, uncommongoods.com
-
Silver Cosmic Charm Necklace
For kids whose parents love them to the moon and back. Silver Cosmic Charm Necklace, $9.99, claires.com
-
Christmas Peppermint Starlights
For kids who will choose peppermint over everything (even chocolate!). Christmas Peppermint Starlights, $16, candy.com