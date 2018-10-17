Step Inside Wonder World: The Alice in Wonderland-Inspired Museum

Wonder World is a new and creative Alice in Wonderland-inspired museum that gives families an opportunity to interact with art in Andy Warhol’s historic studio

Looking for an out of this world experience for kids of all ages? Step inside Wonder World, the new and creative Alice in Wonderland-inspired pop-up museum for an opportunity to interact with art in Andy Warhol’s historic studio, at 76 Wooster Street in Manhattan (now through November 4, 2018).

You will feel like Alice as you “tumble down the rabbit hole and immerse yourself in surreality.” Once inside, you can live your own fairy-tale: Walk through a flower tunnel, climb over toadstools, steep in a giant tea cup, and dunk yourself into the moon bath (a pool-like ball pit with endless balls and balloons and a crescent moon as the centerpiece). Families will enjoy the two floors of artistic amusement and kids will especially enjoy the immersion room and moon bath.

The whole exhibit is full of fun but the moon bath was the most popular for my family. My little ones said that the moon bath feels like a bubble bath that should never end! And I couldn’t agree more. Each room will allow you to make your own story come to life and the best part is that everyone has their own unique experience with it.

We were told by the Wonder World experts that they want everyone to experience a consciousness-expanding journey. Plan to spend about an hour on your journey, pretending you are in your own wonderland. I heard countless wows and squeals of joy from my little ones throughout the experience.

We were sure to purchase a wonderful Wonder World balloon to take home and let the journey continue.

To learn more, visit thewonderworld.space!