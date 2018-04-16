Catch all your favorite Olympic figure skaters at the Stars on Ice tour as they dance in individual and ensemble performances.

We still have Olympic fever and cannot wait for our favorite Olympians to skate into town. The best of the U.S. will be coming to you directly from the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea to skate together—live in an all-new Stars on Ice show!

This year’s Stars on Ice tour will put American fans front and center to experience the best of U.S. Figure Skating. Joining Maia and Alex Shibutani as 2018 Olympic medalists on the 2018 tour will be U.S. Olympic Team Bronze Medalists: Two-time and reigning National Champion Nathan Chen, U.S. Champion and overnight sensation Adam Rippon, 2018 U.S. Ladies Champion Bradie Tennell, and National Champion Mirai Nagasu, who made history by landing the first triple axel for an American woman at the Olympics.

The 2018 Stars on Ice tour will also present several other skating luminaries, including U.S. Olympic royalty Ice Dance Gold Medalists Meryl Davis and Charlie White; three-time National Champion and 2016 World Silver Medalist Ashley Wagner; and National Champion and huge crowd favorite, Jason Brown. Also featured on this year’s tour will be three other members of the 2018 U.S. Olympic Figure Skating team, 2017 U.S. Ladies Champion Karen Chen and 2018 National Ice Dance Champions Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue.

Stars on Ice continues to be a pioneer in figure skating by offering fans the rare opportunity to witness some of the world’s most creative and cherished champions performing together in both individual and ensemble routines. Founded and produced by Olympic Gold Medalist Scott Hamilton, Stars on Ice is one of the premier family entertainment events in the U.S., and the only figure skating tour in America that has annually brought fans the greatest performances and competitors from around the globe.

The Tour will visit Long Island, NY on Saturday, April 21 for a 7:30pm performance at the NYCB LIVE, home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Tickets start at $25 and are available at Stars On Ice‘s website.