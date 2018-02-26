14 Family-Friendly Ways To Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

Jiggy Tots at Inwood Library

Introduce your toddler to Irish dancing with this class, developed with ages 2-5 in mind. Kids will work on their motor skills, coordination, and creativity with activities that include not only dance but also educational games that teach counting and colors. Combining traditional Irish ditties with toddler favorites, this is sure to get your toddler up and moving. Free, 4pm, March 8. Inwood Library, 4790 Broadway, 212-942-2445, nypl.org.