14 Family-Friendly Ways To Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day
St. Patrick’s Day is just around the corner! Have fun with these family-friendly Irish-themed events around the city that celebrate every aspect of the holiday, from dancing to crafting to theater.
Sure, you can always take your kids to the St. Patrick’s Day parade. But if you want to avoid the loud and hectic crowds, these 14 events from around the city put the focus on culture and heritage, not just Guinness.
-
Jiggy Tots at Inwood Library
Introduce your toddler to Irish dancing with this class, developed with ages 2-5 in mind. Kids will work on their motor skills, coordination, and creativity with activities that include not only dance but also educational games that teach counting and colors. Combining traditional Irish ditties with toddler favorites, this is sure to get your toddler up and moving. Free, 4pm, March 8. Inwood Library, 4790 Broadway, 212-942-2445, nypl.org.
-
Sober St. Patrick's Day at St. Patrick's Youth Center
Steer clear of the drunken festivities with Sober St. Patrick’s Day, an organization focused on promoting Irish culture and family-friendly activities that don’t revolve around alcohol. This year, their St. Patrick’s Day party features John Whelan, a seven-time All Ireland Champion button accordion player and award-winning composer and producer, and Brian Conway, a five-time All Ireland Champion fiddle player. There will also be traditional Irish dancing! Light snacks and beverages are included in the ticket price. $25 general admission, $10 children under 10, 4-7pm, March 17. St. Patrick’s Youth Center, 268 Mulberry Street, soberstpatricksday.org.
-
Irish Dance at Fort Washington Library and Hunts Point Library
Join expert Patricia McManus for a journey through the world of Irish dance. Learn new steps, enjoy traditional music, and get moving! Designed for ages 4 and up. Free, 2pm, March 10. Fort Washington Library, 535 West 179th Street, 212-927-3533, nypl.org. Also at 4pm, March 15. Hunts Point Library, 877 Southern Boulevard, Bronx, 718-617-0338, nypl.org.
-
Three Small Masterpieces at Irish Repertory Theatre
Celebrate great Irish writers William Butler Yeats, Lady Gregory, and John Millington Synge in this production of three one-act plays. Each play was originally written in an effort to increase national pride and create a shared mythology. Although all three plays present a somewhat romantic view of the past, their humor and unique use of language keeps them feeling fresh. $50 for non-members, check website for times, March 2-April 15. Irish Repertory Theatre, 132 West 22nd Street, 212-727-2737, irishrep.org.
-
St. Patty's Day Rainbow Cupcakes Workshop at Taste Buds Kitchen
Instead of searching for a pot of gold at the end of a rainbow, make your own rainbow cupcakes! Taste Buds Kitchen will teach you and your child how to create these yummy treats while inspiring budding chefs. For kids 5-8. $45 per child and caregiver pair, 9am, March 18. Taste Buds Kitchen, 109 West 27th Street, 212-242-2248, tastebudskitchen.com.
-
The Wearing of Green: An Irish Sing-Along at Battery Park City Library
Join Mr. Patrick and his puppet friends for a sing-along featuring Irish music! These joyful tunes will have you clapping along. Free, 4pm, March 1. Battery Park City Library, 175 North End Avenue, 212-790-3499, nypl.org.
-
Annual St. Patrick's Open Day at the Irish Arts Center
Sample all the Irish Arts Center has to offer with their Annual St. Patrick’s Open Day! Learn a smattering of the Irish language, try a few dance steps, create art, or get your face painted. There’s also the opportunity to relax with a cup of tea and enjoy music and dance performances. Free, 12-4pm, March 11. Irish Arts Center, 553 West 51st Street, 866-811-4111, irishartscenter.org.
-
St. Patrick's Day Stories at Belmont Library and Enrico Fermi Cultural Center
Join Getchie Argetsinger for stories featuring the mischievous fair folk of the Emerald Isle. Ideal for kids in Kindergarten through fifth grade who want to hear fantastical tales of Irish magic. Audience participation is encouraged through interactive games. Free, 3pm, March 17. Belmont Library and Enrico Fermi Cultural Center, 610 East 186th Street, Bronx, 718-933-6410, nypl.org.
-
Irish Arts Fest at Children's Museum of Manhattan
The Children’s Museum of Manhattan is hosting a full weekend of St. Patrick’s Day events! Activities range from creating stained glass art to crafting leprechaun hats to designing jewelry inspired by Celtic knots. Check their website for information about specific activities; some require signing up an hour before the event or have age guidelines. Free, March 17-18. Children’s Museum of Manhattan, 212 West 83rd Street, 212-721-1223, cmom.org.
-
Leprechaun Games at South Beach Library
There’s something for leprechauns of all ages! The games will feature a variety of culturally themed activities and, of course, traditional Irish and Celtic music. Free, 4pm, March 14. South Beach Library, 21-25 Robin Road, Staten Island, 718-816-5834, nypl.org.
-
St. Patrick's Day Hats at the Queens Museum
Kids ages 4 and up can make their very own leprechaun hats at the Queens Museum! Irish stories will also be read each hour. Free, 1:30-4:30pm, March 18. Queens Museum, New York City Building, Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Queens, 718-592-9700, queensmuseum.org.
-
Celtic Sounds at One Liberty Plaza
Spend lunchtime in the week leading up to St. Patrick’s Day listening to a blend of traditional and modern Celtic music. This concert series features Tara O’Grady & The Black Velvet Band, Murphy Beds, Mia Theodoratus and Michael Evans, Poor Man’s Gambit, and Jameson’s Revenge. Free, 12:30-1:30pm, March 12-16. One Liberty Plaza, 165 Broadway, 212-417-2414, artsbrookfield.com.
-
Irish Outsiders at the Tenement Museum
Travel back in time with the Tenement Museum’s “Irish Outsiders” tour. Explore the home of the Moores, an immigrant Irish family battling prejudices while preparing for the 1869 St. Patrick’s Day Parade. The hour-long tour is recommended for ages 8 and up, and children under 6 are not allowed. $25 for adults, $20 for kids 6-17, check website for tour availability. Tenement Museum, 103 Orchard Street, 877-975-3786, tenement.org.
-
Irish Hunger Memorial at Battery Park City
While St. Patrick’s Day is usually a spirited celebration of Irish heritage, older kids might appreciate learning about the grimmer side of Ireland’s history. The Irish Hunger Memorial contains stones from each of Ireland’s 32 counties and serves as a reminder that hunger is often a result of limited access to land. Free, open during park hours. Battery Park City, Vesey Street and North End Avenue, 212-267-9700, bpcparks.org.