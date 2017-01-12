New York Family Magazine
Menu
    • New York Family Magazine

    • Sponsored Scoop: Wildlife Conservation Society

    The Wildlife Conservation Society’s Zoos caregiver-and-me “Zoo Play” programs go on sale today!

    By New York Family

    The Wildlife Conservation Society’s Zoos caregiver-and-me “Zoo Play” programs go on sale today! Spring classes are offered for children ages 12 months-3 years old in “Little Hatchlings” and “Toddler Time”. Visit the Bronx, Central Park, Prospect Park, or Queens Zoo with your little one and enjoy live animal guests, hands-on exploration, music, and lots of fun! Each series is designed to build on previous experiences to build confidence and independence in a small group setting. Class size is limited and programs book quickly, visit http://www.wcs.org/parks/programs or call 1-800-433-4149 for more information.  Learning is an adventure at the Zoo!

    See More Related Articles

    • PGlmcmFtZSB3aWR0aD0iNTAwIiBoZWlnaHQ9IjI4MSIgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3d3dy55b3V0dWJlLmNvbS9lbWJlZC9Ka1dqSGZrUDNwdz9yZWw9MCZhdXRvcGxheT0xIiBmcmFtZWJvcmRlcj0iMCIgYWxsb3dmdWxsc2NyZWVuPjwvaWZyYW1lPg==