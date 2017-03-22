Sponsored Scoop: The Children’s Academy

The Children’s Academy at LIU Brooklyn offers immersive summer fun for children ages 3 to 14. Starting June 26 and running for eight weeks, our program focuses on creativity, academics and athletics on the downtown Brooklyn campus of one of America’s largest private universities.

With offerings including architecture, Capoeira, chess, Chinese, circus arts, hip-hop, karate, movie-making, origami, photography, robotics, theater arts, Spanish, video game design and swimming, LIU has one of Brooklyn’s most engaging day camps.

Week-long Blackbird Sports Camps in baseball, basketball, flag football, soccer, strength and conditioning, and swimming — under the expert guidance of NCAA Division I coaches — offer the best instruction to young athletes ages 7 to 14.

Whatever your child’s interests, you’ll find them at the Children’s Academy.

Want more information? Email ChildrensAcademy@liu.edu visit http://liu.edu/childrensacademy/summer or call 917-605-5624 to speak directly with our staff or to arrange for a tour of our impressive 11-acre campus.