New York Family Magazine
Menu
    • New York Family Magazine

    • Sponsored Scoop: The Children’s Academy

    Day and Sports Camps at LIU Brooklyn

    PrintFriendly and PDFPrint This Post
     By New York Family

    The Children’s Academy’s beautiful 11-acre campus offers ample room for minds to grow and have fun all summer.
    http://liu.edu/childrensacademy/summer
    Beginning June 26 and running for eight weeks, our programs for children ages 3 to 14 focus on creativity, academics and athletics on the downtown Brooklyn campus of one of America’s largest private universities.

    With offerings including architecture, Capoeira, chess, Chinese, circus arts, hip-hop, movie-making, origami, robotics, theater arts, Spanish, video game design and swimming, LIU has one of Brooklyn’s most engaging day camps.

    Week-long Blackbird Sports Camps in baseball, basketball, fitness, flag football, soccer and swimming — under the expert guidance of NCAA Division I coaches — allow athletes ages 7 to 14 to excel in their chosen sport.

    Want more information? Email ChildrensAcademy@liu.edu visit http://liu.edu/childrensacademy/summer
    or call 917-605-5624 to speak directly with our staff or to arrange for a private tour of our facilities.

    PrintFriendly and PDFPrint This Post

    See More Related Articles

    • Current Issue

      Current Issue
    • New York Family Magazine

    • New York Family Guides

      New York Family Guides