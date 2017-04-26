Sponsored Scoop: That Physics Show

Lifetime professional physics demonstrator David Maiullo brings his scientific “magic” from the world of physics to the off-Broadway stage in THAT PHYSICS SHOW!

Based on the hundreds of physics experiments that are presented at physics conferences and in classrooms across the country, THAT PHYSICS SHOW features segments on motion, momentum, vacuum, friction, energy, density, fluid motion, sound waves and sound vibration, light waves, temperature and many more our incredible world: a world controlled by physics.

David Maiullo has been a physics demonstrator at Rutgers University for over 20 years. Most recently he has become a regular on The Weather Channel as well as a presenter at national physics festivals.

THAT PHYSICS SHOW is presented off-Broadway by longtime producer Eric Krebs whose prior presentations have included many Broadway and Off-Broadway productions over a span of 40 years. Krebs is also a professor of theater at the City University of New York’s Baruch College. “I first saw David 15 years ago,” he says, “and started thinking that this was as entertaining as anything I have seen in the theater for a long time. With THAT PHYSICS SHOW I am pursuing an interest in bringing the entertainment of live theater together with the excitement and education of science. I think of THAT PHYSICS SHOW as a cross between STOMP and BLUE MAN GROUP with a little BUBBLE SHOW thrown in.”