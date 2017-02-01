Sponsored Scoop: Summer Beckons Just North of Manhattan

Deer Mountain Day Camp’s transformative setting awaits your 3 to 15 year old child. The camp’s story began in 1956 when the Katz family founded the camp. Since then, they have been committed to the same goal: to help every camper enhance their positive qualities and embrace who they are – as each becomes a unique and essential part of the Deer Mountain community. When you send your child to Deer Mountain, our Directors, Roberta and Carol Katz, are a guaranteed part of the equation. Under their insightful watch, your camper will open up as themselves, try new things and form authentic bonds and memories that will last well into adulthood. Campers enjoy a sleep away camp’s range of activities, facilities, and staff, each program crafted to meet their ages and developmental levels. Taught by experts, these activities give your child a chance to try and learn new things, excel at some, and always have a blast.

Campers begin their Deer Mountain experience at various ages and are wowed each and every summer thereafter. Campers are placed in specific age groups, all led by college-aged counselors and supervised by experienced Division Leaders. Professional experts develop and run each activity. They all possess the qualities of a great DMDC staff member—warm, encouraging, and a big personality that kids love. All work closely with Deer Mountain’s directors – Division Leaders and counselors collaborating to make sure each child’s experience is amazing and Specialists designing activities, projects, and experiences that utilize their expertise to teach real skills and enrich campers’ lives.

Starting with a supportive and nurturing Nursery, and at every age thereafter, each group’s schedule changes daily and contains a well-thought balance of major program areas. Two swim periods and lunch occur daily. The rest of the day combines a rich selection of activities from —sports, fine arts, outdoor adventure, performing arts, STEM and discovery. Special events each week round out activity schedules with exclusive experiences campers look forward to all summer. As campers grow, more elective time as well as trip options are added.

Located in Pomona, NY (Rockland County), Deer Mountain is easily accessible to families in NYC and Brooklyn. Their mountainside setting—with 25 acres and a spring-fed lake—feels far removed from everyday life. Campers travel to and from Deer Mountain on supervised, air-conditioned private buses supervised by a dedicated van counselor. An enriching van program is filled with friendly competition, cheering and games.

Come visit and discover a gem to give your child that will last forever.

Deer Mountain Day Camp

deermountaindaycamp.com

845-354-2727

63 Call Hollow Rd, Pomona, NY 10970