Sponsored Scoop: RoboFun

Want your kids to be technologically savvy and have fun learning? Sign up for the Spring season at RoboFun that begins in just a few weeks! RoboFun provides after-school programs to youth in technology and multimedia. Our mission is to construct solutions that inspire students and teachers and to address the widest possible range of academic standards through the use of leading-edge technologies. Our workshops inspire children to learn, accomplish, and impact! Choose from building robots, designing video games, developing stop motion animations, and creating dynamic circuitry. Your kids will learn engineering, coding, problem solving, and creative thinking – and have fun doing it.



Classes run from April 3-June 1 (and then summer camp kicks in) and it’s going to be awesome.

RoboFun

2672 Broadway, Loft A

New York, NY 10025

P: 212.245.0444

E: robofun@vemny.org