Sponsored Scoop: ROBOFun

Still looking for a few Summer activities? Check out RoboFun‘s week-long camps! Now available at TWO locations!

We offer a summer filled with robotics, coding, stop motion animation, and circuitry for kids entering grades PreK-6. Choose from half or full day, week-long, camps; each week has a different theme and related activities, so repeat campers always have new and fun experiences. Kids will create, play, and explore STEM technology and creativity at BOTH of our locations, so choose the one that works for you.

You already know us at 102 Street & Broadway, so hurry and register here before all seats are filled!

And then tell your downtown friends about our new location at 236 2nd Ave and 14th Street! We’re having Downtown Open Houses, from 12-3pm, on June 17 and 24 at our new location: Robofun Downtown 236 2nd Ave and 14th Street.

Register now at robofun.org or call 212 245-0444.

RoboFun

P: 212.245.0444

E: robofun@vemny.org