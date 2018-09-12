Sponsored Scoop: Registration is open for Autumn Open Houses at Wetherby-Pembridge School

Registration is open for Autumn Open Houses at Wetherby-Pembridge School

A co-ed British independent school, our vision is to awaken curiosity, cultivate high standards and celebrate successes. Our core values are Respect, Resilience and Responsibility. We combine the merits of single-sex and co-education in a unique provision that is both family-friendly and educationally sound. We teach the English National Curriculum and include New York City’s education practice.

Wetherby-Pembridge School

7 East 96th Street

New York, NY 10128

www.wetherbypembridge.org

info@wetherbypembridge.org

646-213-3400