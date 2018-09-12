Sponsored Scoop: Registration is open for Autumn Open Houses at Wetherby-Pembridge School

New York Family Camp Fairs The Blackboard Awards New York Baby Show
    By Charlotte Sauvagnat

    Registration is open for Autumn Open Houses at Wetherby-Pembridge School

    A co-ed British independent school, our vision is to awaken curiosity, cultivate high standards and celebrate successes. Our core values are Respect, Resilience and Responsibility. We combine the merits of single-sex and co-education in a unique provision that is both family-friendly and educationally sound. We teach the English National Curriculum and include New York City’s education practice.

    Wetherby-Pembridge School
    7 East 96th Street
    New York, NY 10128
    www.wetherbypembridge.org
    info@wetherbypembridge.org
    646-213-3400

