Sponsored Scoop: NYC Football Club

Soccer Fans!

Don’t miss your opportunity to play soccer with New York City Football Club this summer. Weekly camps (June 19-July 28) will take place on Randall’s Island using the state of the art Sportime facility. All training will be led by NYCFC professional youth coaches. Camp is designed to meet the needs of soccer players of all levels. Registration is open to boys and girls ages 7-14.

Soccer Camp Includes:

Training led by NYCFC youth coaches

1 NYCFC Player appearance

2 Tickets to NYCFC match

1 NYCFC training tee

Food & snacks

Transportation available

Access to air conditioned indoor facility

Tactical/Chalkboard rooms

Player lounges with soccer matches on TV

Available Camp Weeks:

Week 1: June 19-23

Week 2: June 26-30

Week 3: July 10-14

Week 4: July 17-21

Week 5: July 24-28

For more information on NYCFC Soccer Camps, call 212-738-5837 or email us.

