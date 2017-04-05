Sponsored Scoop: Mandell School

Register Now for the 2017-18 Program and Become Part of the Mandell Cub Family!

Mandell Cubs , a program for children ages 16 – 24 months, offers toddlers a gentle introduction to preschool. During the fall months, children explore the wonders of the classroom with their grownup close by, in this non-separation portion of the year. Then, in January, after the children are fully acclimated to school and have bonded with their teachers, Cubs becomes a gentle separation program. During separation, parents or caregivers will remain in the building.

Through use of art and playtime, music and movement, science and story-time, we build on a child’s natural sense of curiosity to enrich their emotional, physical and intellectual development. By providing a nurturing, well-rounded, experiential environment, children will develop independence and expand their social skills as they make new friends.

– Registration for the 2017-18 program is now open

– Ages: For children 16- 24 months

– Dates: October 3rd – June 7th

– Classes: MWF or T/TH

Please visit our website www.mandellschool.org for more details!

The Mandell School

775 Columbus/150 Amsterdam/160 Christopher

Email: mandell.admissions@mandellschool.org

Tel. 212 222-2925

