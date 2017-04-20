Sponsored Scoop: Mandell School

The Mandell Preschool has educated generations of passionate learners on the Upper West Side. With a hands-on, inquiry based approach rooted in play, exploration and community, Mandell nurtures young children to be passionate lifelong learners. Using art, music, play, science, movement, stories and sensory exploration in broad thematic units, children develop their own learning style while recognizing and appreciating the joy of community. Mandell provides a well-rounded, supportive experiential environment, where children feel safe and happy as they gain independence and expand their social skills as they make new friends.

For the 2017-18 school year, Mandell is excited to announce a new outdoor play deck and garden for its students! Register for a Spring Tour today at mandell.admissions@mandellschool.org.

775 Columbus/150 Amsterdam/160 Christopher

Email: mandell.admissions@mandellschool.org

Tel. 212 222-2925