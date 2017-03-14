Sponsored Scoop: Kids at Art

New York Family Magazine
    Want Your Kid To Have A Blast This Summer?

     By New York Family

    Summer at Kids at Art is going to be a Blast!

    This year we’re offering both morning workshops and full day workshops. Children may attend either by the day ($175), half day ($95), or by the week ($425 half day or $700 full day) from June 12th through August 25th. Children are asked to bring their lunch for the full day session. When the weather permits, we will have lunchtime outdoors at a small park around the corner.

    Mini-camp workshops are all mixed ages (4.5+ yrs) and each child gets individual attention to focus on age appropriate projects. Our groups are small and we have plenty of instructors on hand. Children who attend more than one day or week will always be given new projects to do — no repeats!

