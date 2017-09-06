Sponsored Scoop: Kids At Art

This fall (September 11th-January 26th), we are excited to be offering a varied arts program, including fashion design & sewing classes, plus teen and adult art classes In our children’s art classes, we’ll explore the basics of art in our warm, nurturing environment, where everyone is an artist! Children will learn to use various mediums – paint, pencil, cray pas, watercolor, and more. We’ll also learn about collage, printmaking, sculpture, plaster, and paper mache. Our kids will develop their drawing skills and learn to draw and paint from still life or a photograph.

Teens can with our advanced art training, while beginner and intermediate level adults will learn about the basics of drawing and painting. Instruction as well as critique will help develop your skills.

And when your kids are off from school, don’t forget our Holiday Mini-camp workshops for ages 4.5+!

Kids at Art

1412 Second Avenue

(between 73rd & 74th St)

New York, NY 10021

212-410-9780

wendy@kidsatartnyc.com