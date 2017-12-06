Sponsored Scoop: Kids At Art

At Kids at Art we explore the basics of art in our warm, nurturing environment, where everyone is an artist! Children of all ages will learn to use various mediums – paint, pencil, cray pas, watercolor, and more. We’ll also learn about collage, printmaking, sculpture, plaster, and paper mache. Our kids will develop their drawing skills and learn to draw and paint from still life or a photograph.

In our new Music and Art Class for ages 2-4 , get ready for 1.5 hours of the most creative and fun art projects everyone expects at Kids at Art accompanied by great tunes from the latest addition to our team, Matthew Marlinski, an early childhood development teacher and entertainer. Using his 15 years of musical background in hopes to inspire the next generation, Matthew is a kid at heart and strives to make his classes fun for all ages!

Kids at Art

1412 Second Avenue

(between 73rd & 74th St)

New York, NY 10021

212-410-9780

www.kidsatartnyc.com

wendy@kidsatartnyc.com