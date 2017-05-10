Sponsored Scoop: Inwood Country Club

If you’re thinking of what to do this summer, we want to offer you a one of kind opportunity to spend more time with your family while you enjoy a private beach, golf and tennis club located less than an hour from Brooklyn and Manhattan. At Inwood Country Club, we’ve been busy getting ready for what promises to be a great 2017. Whether it’s our upcoming beach barbecues, summer golf and tennis clinics or holiday dinners, our members know that this is the time of year to start making their plans for themselves and their families.

Inwood Country Club offers unique value among the Clubs in the area. We have our own private beach club directly on the Atlantic Ocean. It’s located in Atlantic Beach and is only 10 minutes away from our clubhouse. We run a complimentary shuttle service between the beach club and club house. Membership at ICC includes the beach club and storage locker at no extra charge. You don’t even have to bring towels or beach chairs.

Our famous golf course has hosted a US Open and a PGA Championship and players find our links style course both challenging and fun. We also have 10 outdoor tennis courts. We have leagues for men, women and juniors and our golf and tennis pros will make sure you fit right in and start enjoying your membership.

Our clubhouse has a gym equipped with the latest cardio and strength training equipment and we offer classes in Yoga and general fitness. Our dining facilities include a formal dining room, family friendly grill room and full service at our Beach Club.

Our members include sports enthusiasts looking to play golf and tennis, as well as families looking for a summer experience that lasts the whole year. Some of them live locally, while many enjoy the convenience of our Club’s location near Brooklyn, Queens and Manhattan. In fact, the LIRR has a station 5 minutes from Inwood.

Whatever your goals and circumstances, we think now is a great time to consider joining Inwood Country Club. In fact, for qualified new members, we’re offering a 20% discount on your normal dues for the first two years of membership. To learn more and to schedule a visit, please contact Heidi at membership@inwoodcc.org.

Inwood Country Club

50 Peppe Dr.

Inwood, NY 11096

www.inwoodcc.org