Sponsored Scoop: International Academy of New York

A gem on the Upper East Side right next to Central Park, The International Academy of New York is a bilingual, multi-cultural and diverse school with a warm and welcoming family community. The students are taught to be culturally astute, confident and empathetic leaders, with fluency in either Mandarin or Spanish. The school also fosters exceptional literacy and math skills. IANY delivers personal attention to each student, embracing their creativity through music and art, and helping them develop the skills to contribute and thrive in today’s world. Accepting applications for Pre-Nursery (2 by Sept 1) through Grade 4, and adding a grade each year through Grade 8.

International Academy of New York

150 West 83rd Street (for 2018-19 only)

New York, NY 10024

www.ianyc.org