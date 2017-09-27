Sponsored Scoop: Hollingworth Science Camp

Hollingworth Science Camp is a program run by The Hollingworth Center at Teachers College, Columbia University. Responsive, inquiry-based education is our passion, and we work year round to design meaningful lessons and create a memorable camp experience. We believe that children have amazing potential to understand and question the world around us. It is our mission is to nurture their natural curiosity and creativity.

Our program is designed with hands-on experiments and creative activities to help children discover science; making it fun, accessible, and meaningful while helping them hone problem-solving and observational skills, practice healthy collaboration, communication, and expression, and strengthen creative and analytical muscles.

Camp runs through the month of July and serves children who have completed Kinder through Fourth grade. Applications for Camp 2018 will be released on November 1st 2017. To request an application please visit our website or follow this link: http://www.tc.columbia.edu/hollingworth/sciencecamp/application-info/. Admissions are lottery based and applications submitted by November 17th will receive priority.

Visit our website: http://www.tc.columbia.edu/hollingworth/sciencecamp/