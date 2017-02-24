New York Family Magazine
    Sponsored Scoop: D-E 360° Summer Connections

    Explore the habitats of the world with D-E 360° Summer Connections!

     By New York Family

    Learn Boldly this Summer 2017 with D-E 360° Summer Connections (SC)!  Accredited by the American Camp Association, D-E 360° SC is an exceptional day camp for students Preschool through Grade 12. Located on the beautiful 45+ acre Dwight-Englewood School campus just minutes from George Washington Bridge, D-E 360° SC  will be in session Monday, June 26 – Friday, August 4, 2017.  Explore the habitats of the world with Adventures & Discoveries (for Preschool – Grade 4). Enhance your understanding of and appreciation for academics and the arts, athletics, entrepreneurship, STEM, and more with our Enrichment, Scholars, and Immersive classes (for Grades 5-12). Learn more at our Open House events March 4 and April 22, 2017. Visit de360.d-e.org/summer, call 201-227-3144 or email de360info@d-e.org.

