Sponsored Scoop: The Cultural Center at the Lycée Français

    Celebrate with two voices from Francophonie: Gino Sitson and Marie-Jo Thérioin

    By New York Family

    Two Voices in Celebration of the International Month of Francophonie: Gino Sitson & Marie-Jo Thério

    The Cultural Center at the Lycée Français is proud to present:

    Gino Sitson of Cameroon, who has worked with Bobby McFerrin, Youssou N’Dour, and Manu Dibango, combines an innovative variation of jazz, gospel, blues and traditional African polyphonies, poly rhythms and melodies (Watch a Video from Gino) and Acadian-born vocalist Marie-Jo Thério – the multifaceted artist, who has performed all over the world in theater, musicals and film (Watch a Video from Marie-Jo).

     Join them on Wednesday, March 8 at 7:00 PM

    505 East 75th Street, NYC

     “Extraordinary pliable voice in settings rich with melody,

    emotion and rhythm establishes an instant connection.”

    [Los Angeles Times]

    “When Marie-Jo Thério unleashes her passions on albums or

    on stage, the reasons are as ample and undeniable as the

    emotions she triggers in her fans.”

    [FrancoFolies de Montreal]

