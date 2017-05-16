Sponsored Scoop: Cirque-Tacular “Spring-A-Ding-DING”

The Kidpass Choice Award-Winning company Cirque-tacular, who has been featured as “Best Things to Do” on Mommy Poppins and NY1, returns to the 14th street Y Theater (344 East 14th street) to create an intimate setting for what Shelley Goldberg of NY1 calls “enchantment!” and bring the brilliance of spring time in all its glory and magic to the young and young at heart with Spring-A-Ding-DING!

Brianna, the charming and curious girl who explored the magic of winter in Snowkus Pocus, hops into a new ‘adventure-through-the-seasons’ in Spring-A-Ding-DING! A fresh cast of characters create the vivid enchantment of springtime. Jump-roping frogs, twirling flowers, dancing birds, glittering rain showers and even a contortionist earthworm bring the budding season to life! Portrayed through dazzling circus, dance, and can’t-believe-your-eyes specialty acts, audiences of all ages will delight as the glory of the new season unfolds. Imagine Brianna’s surprise as she meets comical creatures and even befriends a skunk! Our young heroine has lessons to learn and teach the woodland creatures as she eagerly searches for the butterfly that will usher in the next season, summer. This delightful new show thrills young and old while warming hearts in the way only Cirque-tacular can!